After the Texas Tech basketball team lost to the Florida Gators in the Elite Eight last season, the program had high expectations heading into the current year. With the Texas Tech basketball program signing head coach Grant McCasland to an extension after the deep run in the tournament, the team is off to a 2-1 start, with the last game being a tough loss to Illinois, 81-77.

McCasland would not hold back on the group's deficiencies on Tuesday, citing that the Red Raiders did not have an “edge” against Illinois, which was more “aggressive” in certain aspects, according to Matthew Stevens.

“The Illini were a lot more aggressive about getting to the rim and drawing fouls,” McCasland said. “When you're playing a Big Ten team on the road, you'd better have an edge. I did not think we had that edge.”

Texas Tech basketball's Grant McCasland on their overall “grit”

Article Continues Below

While there were injury updates for Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, he would end up playing and had an impressive game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals, despite the loss. However, the overall “grit” of the team was not where McCasland wanted it to be, as he spoke more about needing to have that when you're on the road.

“These games are won with your competitiveness and your grit, that’s the only way I can describe it. For a road environment for us with our team, there were some guys that looked a little stunned, and how you know is you try to make all of the right plays and you’re not trying to go beat somebody. There’s a difference,” McCasland said, according to On3 Sports,

“We looked in the first half like we were trying to do things right, which is admirable of our group,” McCasland continued. “We finally got the shock out of this game and decided we were going to actually go try to beat somebody. There was a difference. You saw we were more aggressive defensively in the second half…it was a good learning experience obviously, but I think they deserve all the credit by getting to the free throw line and pinning fouls on us.”

The Red Raiders are 2-1 and entered the contest No. 11 in the country, as the team looks to bounce back against the Milwaukee Panthers on Friday.