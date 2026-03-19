It is difficult to be a supporter of the Brooklyn Nets these days as they continue to languish at the bottom of the NBA. They are on pace to miss the playoffs for the third straight season.

On Thursday, Brooklyn's ineptitude was on full display against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center.

It quickly became a one-sided affair as the Thunder exerted their might. By halftime, the defending champions were comfortably ahead of the Nets, 60-24.

Yes, that's correct. 60-24. Even the man at the White House cannot claim it as fake news.

Fans on X quickly roasted the Nets for their lowly output.

“The Nets are shelling out nearly $154 million this season, and scored 24 points in 24 minutes of professional basketball,” said @TGJC1979.

“The Nets should be investigated. 24 points at halftime in a real game is devious behavior,” added @dbell983.

“Bam Adebayo scored more points in the first quarter of his 83-point game than the Nets scored in the first half tonight,” noted @EVBettors.

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“Nets are so bad. I hope they get a top pick,” posted @Heathh_hayesss.

“Adam Silver’s NBA featuring the Nets vs. the Thunder, SMH,” commented @no_real_id.

The Nets registered their lowest output in the first half since the 1997-1998 season.

They were reportedly willing to trade their best player, Michael Porter Jr., in February, as they were possibly aiming for a higher chance to get the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Brooklyn lost to Oklahoma City, 121-92.

Jalen Wilson led the squad with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench. They fell to 17-52, including 9-25 at home.