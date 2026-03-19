The comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a perennial debate that dates back to the two’s time in La Liga. Now, with Lionel Messi scoring what was his 900th career goal against Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 second leg, comparisons have become rife once again.

Messi’s goal meant that he became only the second player after his Portuguese rival to reach the historic landmark. However, what sets him apart is the simple fact that he has reached 900 goals in 94 fewer matches, per a post on X by ESPN Insights.

Lionel Messi scored career goal No. 900 against Nashville SC on Wednesday night, joining Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to reach that mark in official competition 👏 Messi did it in 94 fewer matches than Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/GlDQOY2i4c — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 19, 2026

While Ronaldo reached the milestone in 1236 games, Messi has achieved the same in just 1142 matches. Messi also has over 400 assists during this period, with Ronaldo currently lagging behind with more than 250 assists.

Article Continues Below

The milestone represents yet another achievement for the legendary Argentine at a time when fans of the two players compare each and every achievement of the two footballers. Some consider Messi to have edged past in the debate as things stand, especially due to his higher number of Balon d’Ors(eight compared to fuve) as well as Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup, which came after a historic 4-3 victory over France in Qatar, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.

Regardless, Ronaldo, who currently plays in the Saudi League for Al-Nasser, has a chance to get his own World Cup with Portugal at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the likes of the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The latest goal means that Messi has now scored thrice in three MLS games this season, taking his total up to 73 in 83 games across four seasons for Inter Miami. Messi’s national team and defending champions Argentina are themselves seen as one of the favorites to once again lift the big trophy.

The Argentine is also almost two years younger than Ronaldo and has a fair chance of finishing with a higher number of goals when the two eventually hang up their boots. However, as things stand, the perennial race appears to be extremely close.