As the No. 12 Texas Tech basketball team's last ranked win was against BYU, the program adds another to the list as they came away with a victory against the No. 6 Houston Cougars on Saturday, 90-86. It was led by another bonkers outing from Texas Tech basketball star JT Toppin as he continues to make his name known as a top player in the country.

Against the Cougars, the junior recorded 31 points on 12 of 24 shooting from the field to go along with 12 rebounds, making the outing his 11th double-double in the last 14 games. Entering the game, Toppin averaged 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

JT Toppin vs Houston: 31 PTS

12 REBS

12-24 FG The Red Raider big just KEEPS producing 👏 pic.twitter.com/eRWLMNygM8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 24, 2026

The Red Raiders have won nine of their last 10 games, led by Toppin's brilliance, who continues to make history with the program, but also in Division I basketball. Looking back recently in the win over Utah on Jan. 14, where Toppin scored 31 points, collected 13 rebounds, racked up seven assists, and blocked five shots, a statline like that had not been seen in over 20 years.

“Texas Tech’s JT Toppin tonight in a win over Utah: 31 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks,” Jared Berson wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Jan. 14. “He’s the first Division I player with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 blocks in a single game since Georgetown’s Michael Sweetney in 2003.”

At any rate, Toppin looks to continue to raise his NBA Draft stock after every dominant outing, but also help the Texas Tech basketball team to reach championship glory. With the win over Houston, the team is now 16-4, 6-1 in Big 12 conference play, as the program now has a week off before setting its sights on UCF on Jan. 31, with them trying to obtain their sixth straight victory.