Texas Tech just saw its three-game winning streak broken, as it was upset by Arizona State on Tuesday night. They may have lost more than the game, as JT Toppin was injured in the contest.

After the loss, head coach Grant McCasland addressed the injury to his star player in his press conference, per Steve Samra of On3.

“It’s hard to say until we get it looked at closely. But I just know he’s really disappointed. He’s such a competitor. We’ll get back and get him looked at,” the coach said.

Toppin was injured driving to the basket with just over six minutes left in the game. He went down, holding his right leg, and needed assistance off the court. He already has 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals before leaving the game with an injury. Texas Tech wasdown by five when their star left the game, and could not make the comeback.

“It knocked us on our heels a little bit,” McCasland added about the injury. “But, man, we’ve got a competitive group and found a way to get it to a one-possession game. Gave ourselves a chance late, which is what you want. I told our team that I loved the group that was on the floor at the end and the fight. If we had done that for the previous 38, 37 minutes, then we would have put ourselves in better position.”

Toppin has been amazing this season. He is ninth in the nation with 21.8 points per game, while sixth in the nation with 10.9 rebounds per game. Arizona State head coach opened his postgame news conference, sending well wishes to the All-American.

“I hope he's OK, and I hate to see a guy go out of a game like that. He's one of the best players in the country,” Hurley said. “My heart goes out to him and hope that he's back soon for them.”

Texas Tech is now 19-7 on the campaign. They return to the court, hopefully with Toppin, on Saturday against Kansas State.