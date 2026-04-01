Connecticut will face another acid test as it battles Illinois in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 2 Huskies are coming off a scintillating victory over Duke in the Elite Eight. They are looking to enter the national title game for the third time in four years.

Safe to assume, UConn coach Dan Hurley is dealing with a lot of things in preparation for their face-off against the No. 3 Fighting Illini. Still, he had the energy to talk about a rather banal topic: Their uniforms.

On “The Triple Option,” Hurley was asked if he had any superstitions heading into playing in Indiana again. After mentioning eating in the same restaurants, the outspoken coach went on a mini-diatribe about their jerseys.

“The biggest things, the ones that drive me nuts, are like what uniforms are we wearing? That’s the stuff that makes me crazy because I only want to wear the uniform that we wore in the last game that we won,” said Hurley.

“Nike probably has sent us 10 different uniforms. We really wear like two or three of them because I’m not the type of coach that wants to pull out like some red camouflage uniform and then you get your a** kicked, and then you look like the bozo. I think because we’re the higher seed in the first game, I think we get to wear the Connecticut whites, which I think we’ve won like 13 or 14 in a row in the Connecticut whites. The Connecticut classics.”

It is hard to question a two-time national champion coach.

One would think that Hurley, who went viral for making contact with a referee after their win over Duke, should not be worrying about something as seemingly trivial as their uniforms, but it is his attention to detail and ability to weigh different things simultaneously that make him an outstanding tactician.

Love him or hate him, the 53-year-old Hurley makes college basketball very interesting. Clearly, he is cut from a different cloth.