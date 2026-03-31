Texas' impressive 2026 March Madness run would not have been possible without guard Jordan Pope, who gained the respect of college basketball fans nationwide when he played in the Sweet Sixteen with a devastating foot injury. Five days later, the Longhorns' hero is one step closer to making a full recovery.

Pope revealed to fans on social media that he had undergone successful surgery on Tuesday. The 22-year-old will now begin the rehab process as he prepares to begin his professional career.

“Surgery was a success,” Pope tweeted. “Shoutout to my doctors/surgeons and the University of Texas.”

Surgery was a success🙏🏽

Shout out to my doctors/surgeons and the University of Texas 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hZ4KVizEfC — jordan pope 💕 (@jpope0) March 31, 2026

Pope's foot has been broken since March 21, when he sustained the injury in the final five minutes of Texas' upset win over Gonzaga. He somehow played through the injury to notch 12 points, two rebounds and one assist against Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen and did not reveal his broken foot until after the Longhorns' season ended.

Pope praised Texas' athletic staff after the Purdue loss, saying they allowed him to somehow “feel good” while playing on a broken foot for 33 minutes. He hardly looked hurt in the game and managed to put up his second-highest scoring game of March Madness.

Pope ended his college basketball career averaging 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 37.2 percent from deep, with Texas in 2025-2026.

While Pope is not considered a 2026 NBA Draft prospect, his sharpshooting and playmaking still give him a path to making an NBA roster. Depending on the severity of his injury, Pope might have a chance to begin his career at the 2026 NBA Summer League, which begins on July 9.