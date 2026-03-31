While the Arizona Wildcats prepare for a Final Four matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, Tommy Lloyd's name continues to be attached to the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coaching job in the rumor mill. On Tuesday, Lloyd addressed the rumors by professing his dedication to the Wildcats' possible national championship run.

While talking with media members, the 51-year-old head coach claimed that his full focus and attention is on Arizona advancing beyond the Final Four, according to The Field of 68. Lloyd did call the UNC rumors a distraction, but flipped the switch by claiming those rumors are more of a distraction for the media than they are for him.

“Guys, this team has my full focus,” said Lloyd. “Nothing, nothing, I promise you NOTHING, is knocking me off that path. You might call them ‘distractions,' but it's cause you're distracted. That doesn't mean I'm distracted.”

Tommy Lloyd on his name continuing to come up for North Carolina: "Guys, this team has my full focus. Nothing, nothing, I promise you NOTHING, is knocking me off that path. You might call them 'distractions,' but it's cause you're distracted. That doesn't mean I'm distracted." pic.twitter.com/aT3x4JoPrf — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 31, 2026

“Focus” seems to be a keyword, or even a theme, Lloyd is utilizing during the NCAA Tournament. After Arizona punched its ticket to the Final Four, Tommy Lloyd reportedly informed his team to strictly focus on playing against Michigan to block out any outside noise. It's a way to tone down the spotlight of a huge game with championship intentions.

Lloyd was initially hired by Arizona as the basketball program's head coach after serving as an assistant for the Gonzaga Bulldogs for 20 seasons. The Wildcats have reached the NCAA Tournament every year under Tommy Lloyd. This year is the first time the program has reached the Final Four since 2001, when they finished as the runner-up against the Duke Blue Devils.