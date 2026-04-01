St. Bonaventure has found its guy as the school is set to hire Mike MacDonald as coach. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, St. Bonaventure and MacDonald are already finalizing a deal, with the official announcement expected in the coming days.

MacDonald will take over from Mark Schmidt, who retired after 19 seasons with the Bonnies. He led the program to three stints in the NCAA Tournament and tallied a 340-255 record.

MacDonald, meanwhile, spent the last 13 years as coach of Daeman in Division II. He also had stops at Medaille in Division III and Canisius in Division I. He is the only coach in college basketball history to tally over 100 games in each division.

While MacDonald may not be a big name, he received a glowing endorsement from Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy, as shared by the Bonnies on X.

“People ask all the time, ‘Where are the places you draw inspiration from in terms of basketball scheme?’ Mac is someone I’ve been watching for a while because he is incredibly creative and always maximizes his own group instead of trying to make people fit his ‘system,'” said Hardy.

“The only thing I’m upset about is he won’t be a secret anymore.”

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy on one of the sources of inspiration for his scheme: Mike MacDonald 🐺🏀 pic.twitter.com/2HMN8VqjSX — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) March 31, 2026

That was quite the shiny recommendation from a colleague, who is one of the most promising young minds in the NBA today, although the Jazz are having another dismal campaign.

MacDonald, who graduated from St. Bonaventure, will look to steer his alma mater back to the NCAA Tournament after failing to qualify for the past five years.

The Bonnies had a memorable run in 2012, making it to the second round of March Madness as a 14th seed. The team, which was handled by Schmidt, was led by Andrew Nicholson, Demitrius Conger, and Da'Quan Cook.