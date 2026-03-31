South Carolina women's basketball is headed back to the Final Four, and for coach Dawn Staley, the significance of the moment has not diminished.

The top-seeded Gamecocks secured their sixth consecutive Final Four appearance with a 78-52 win over TCU in the Elite Eight on Monday night, becoming just the second program in NCAA history to reach that milestone. Despite the sustained success, Staley emphasized that each trip still reflects the work required to reach that stage.

“It doesn't feel (ordinary) because of all the work that it requires to get to this place. It's a lot,” Staley said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “People don't see what actually happens to get a team and a program up for the challenges of a season and get to the Final Four.”

South Carolina (34-3) advanced behind a strong showing from Joyce Edwards, who scored 24 points, and Agot Makeer, who notched 18. The Gamecocks pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring TCU 29-11 to turn a close game into a decisive win.

While the program’s consistency has become a defining trait under Staley, this year’s team differs from previous seasons. South Carolina replaced a veteran core that had been central to its success over the past several seasons.

“There was a core that was a part of the last, probably, five years,” Staley said. “We just lost the core of our team. … So, I'm just really proud of our players for being able to overcome all the things that come with the rigors of a season.”

Staley also pointed to the uncertainty entering the season, noting the roster turnover and questions surrounding how the team would perform. The Gamecocks added new contributors, including Ta’Niya Latson, Madina Okot and freshman Makeer, while senior guard Raven Johnson remains the only player with Final Four experience in each of her college seasons.

“Super proud of this team, a lot of unknowns coming into the season. Our ranking and what people thought of us was off our history,” Staley said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “We had too many holes, but I’m happy we were able to fill them and compete on the third weekend of the NCAA Tournament.”

South Carolina will face UConn in the Final Four in Phoenix on Friday in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.