The Gonzaga basketball program has taken college basketball by storm. Since the start of the 2000s, Gonzaga has become a mainstay in college basketball. The biggest reason is how Mark Few built the program into a powerhouse, even after Braden Huff's injury derailed their season. Gonzaga is a small school, and Few managed to get the Bulldogs near the top of the sport, not just a flash-in-the-pan “Cinderella” you hear about in March.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after his second straight year of being a finalist. Other members of the Class of 2026 include Amar’e Stoudemire, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Doc Rivers, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. It is a massive accomplishment for Few and shows just how incredible his job with the Bulldogs has been.

Over the course of his 27 years with the Bulldogs, Few hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament and has had two national championship appearances in 2017 and 2021. He has also churned out NBA players, having coached 32 former players (and counting) who competed in the NBA, 19 of whom were draft picks and 11 of whom were named All-Americans.

It is also worth noting that among active coaches, Few is the winningest NCAA Division I coach by winning percentage at 83.2 percent, with a 773-156 overall record.

Few led the 2025-26 Zags to the program’s ninth 30-win season and 28th NCAA tournament berth. Gonzaga finished the season with a 31-4 record, winning a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season championship as well as the WCC Tournament. Then, they won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the 17th straight season, but they fell short of a Sweet 16 appearance after losing to Texas in the Round of 32 in an upset.

The entirety of Few's coaching career has been at Gonzaga. He started there as a graduate assistant in 1989 and then worked his way up the ranks to the head coaching position a decade later. What he has done is nothing short of remarkable, and getting elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame is a massive honor.