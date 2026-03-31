As the Boston College basketball team hired Luke Murray to be its next head coach after firing Earl Grant, the UConn assistant is looking to usher in a new era for the Eagles. While the new Boston College basketball coach in Murray will stay with UConn through the national tournament, as the program is in the Final Four, the 40-year-old is looking to bring that same level of success, proven by his latest comments.

Before the Huskies take on Illinois on Saturday in the Final Four, Murray spoke in his introduction press conference with the Eagles, promising that “it's going to be an exciting time” for the program in his tenure.

“To the fans, to the alumni, to the former players. It's going to be an exciting time,” Murray said, via the school. “You know, I don't think I'm as bold as my as my guy, Coach [Dan] Hurley, to say, ‘You better get us now.' But that's sort of how I'm feeling. You know, I'm not quite there yet. I'm not saying that, so don't quote me as that, but it's going to look very different. You know, Boston College men's basketball program is going to look a little bit different than it's looked in the past, and I think our style of play is going to be one that is aesthetically pleasing.”

As tough, competitive and hard working as any group in the country 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lhitAPTNyh — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) March 31, 2026

Boston College basketball's Luke Murray makes more promises

Murray would continue to say that the Boston College basketball team under him will be “based on unselfishness and movement and sharing the basketball and shooting and scoring.” However, Murray emphasized how the Eagles will “be prepared above all else.”

“We're going to be a very tough and competitive and hungry basketball team,” Murray said. “When BC takes the floor as a fan, as a supporter, as someone in the administration and alumni, you're going to be able to have the confidence that the team that takes the court is prepared for competition.”

At any rate, the university looks to improve after a disappointing stint by Grant, with Murray hoping to win a national championship with UConn.