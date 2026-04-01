Adjustments can be the difference between a hard ground ball and a home run that leaves the park. As the New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-0 on Tuesday, All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 and collected two RBIs to continue his torrid start.

When all was said and done, Stanton spoke candidly about how he’s tweaked his batting stance.

“I might have changed my stance the most out of anyone I've seen,” Stanton told TNT after the win. “You know, I'm always tinkering, always trying to get better, always trying to feel better, and be on time as much as I can to adjust.”

The contest marked Stanton’s fifth consecutive multihit performance. He joined Alfonso Soriano, Bill Skowron, and Bob Meusel as the only Yankees to ever record multiple hits in each of the club’s first five games.

“I’m just staying back, being on time for heaters and keeping my barrel through the zone as much as possible,” Stanton told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

Stanton’s strong start has not been lost on Max Fried, who earned the win with seven innings of scoreless baseball.

“[Stanton] has been one of the best hitters in the game for a long time,” Fried told Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “To see him healthy and out there and ready to do damage, it’s not a fun at-bat when you’re up there facing him. So when he’s locked in like this, I’m really glad I’m on this side, not the other side.”

Across 77 games last season, Stanton mashed 24 home runs, collected 66 RBIs, and posted a .944 OPS. Through the first five contests of this season, the 36-year-old has hit .500, cranked one home run, slapped 10 hits, and tallied four RBIs.

It remains to be seen what the year will hold for Stanton, but his first handful of games have signaled that he can still be a key contributor despite past injuries and setbacks.