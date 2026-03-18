NFL Free Agency is still moving along as veteran players are finding new homes or resigning with their former ballclubs. The Detroit Lions are making a potential underrated signing by bringing in a former playmaker for the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Greg Dortch has signed a one-year deal with the Lions to potentially be a weapon for Jared Goff. Tom Pelissero was on the news first.

“Former Cardinals WR Greg Dortch is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, sources tell me and RapSheet. A reunion with new Lions OC Drew Petzing, who coached the speedy Dortch the past three years in Arizona.”

Dortch played five seasons with the Red Birds. He caught a total of 145 passes for 1,310 yards and 1o touchdowns. He was never a legit top threat, but used mostly in the slot, Dortch was relied upon to make big plays and be a mismatch among linebackers and or whoever was defending him.

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The wage of the contract has yet to be reported, but it likely won't be worth more than a few million. Dortch joins a very good Lions offense ready to make a run to the Super Bowl.

With David Montgomery now gone and with the Houston Texans, Isaiah Pacheco signed to be the backup behind Jahmyr Gibbs. Dortch now joins a receiver room led by Amron Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Isaac TeSlaa is emerging as a very good receiver as well. Dortch could find himself earning valuable playing time alongside that trio. He will be one to watch this upcoming training camp.