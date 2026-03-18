The Indianapolis Colts made some big moves at the start of free agency to keep their offense intact, and now they're circling around to add to their defense. They recently agreed to a contract with a linebacker who played with the Arizona Cardinals last season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Colts signed former Cardinals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis-Gaither appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals and started in 13 of them, recording a career-high 117 total tackles. Before joining the Cardinals, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020 to 2024. He will be key for the Colts, as they lost Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Colts also improved their secondary over the past week, as they signed Jonathan Owens from the Chicago Bears.

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Last season, the Colts were one of the hottest teams in the league for the first part of the year, as they had the best offense by a wide margin. Things began to take a turn for the worse when injuries piled up, most notably to Daniel Jones, who tore his Achilles tendon.

During the offseason, the Colts gave Alec Pierce a contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, and they also gave Jones an extension as well.

Jones is set to be ready for training camp, which is good news for the Colts, and the hope is that they can get back to what they were doing in the first half of last season.