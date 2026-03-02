USC basketball has lost Chad Baker-Mazara twice in a span of 24 hours. First to an injury against Nebraska Saturday, but then exiting the team Sunday.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN revealed the stunning news involving the guard.

BREAKING: Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the USC men’s basketball program, the school announced Sunday. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Suspicion grew over Baker-Mazara's stance with the team, as he sat in the crowd during the USC-Nebraska game.

Yet he delivered career-best numbers in the Trojans uniform. He earned 22 starts from head coach Eric Musselman including averaging over 29 minutes per game.

He delivered 18.5 points per game and showed he could fit inside the Land of Troy. Baker-Mazara also averaged 4.5 rebounds. But Sunday's news adds to a litany of changes in his career.

Chad Baker-Mazara endured star-crossed career before USC

The native of the Dominican Republic never started out with USC.

He began with Duquesne in the 2020-21 season — averaging 9.5 PPG there. But he ultimately dipped to the College Basketball Transfer Portal. San Diego State nabbed him next, where he earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in the Mountain West Conference.

But CBM landed in the portal again after the 2022-23 season. He eventually made his way to Florida — but for Northwest Florida State College at the junior college level. Baker-Mazara managed to elevate his PPG to 15.2 before diving back to the NCAA Division I realm.

Auburn took him in before Musselman and USC. Baker-Mazara played 35 games with nine starts under Bruce Pearl…including dropping 25 points against Georgia on Feb.24, 2024. He tasted the Final Four alongside the Tigers.

But USC rose as the team rewarding him with his sixth season of eligibility. Now it looks like his CBB career is officially over.