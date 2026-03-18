Executives, scouts, and NBA personnel have been preparing for the 2026 NCAA Tournament for quite some time. All eyes are on the 2026 NBA Draft, which could just go down as the best draft class in NBA history, especially given the amount of star potential that exists.

From Darryn Peterson to AJ Dybantsa to Cameron Boozer, this freshman class is stacked, and the 2026 draft class as a whole is about to put on a show with March Madness beginning.

The next two weeks are huge when it comes to the NBA Draft evaluation cycle. Scouts and front-office personnel from all 30 teams will be in attendance for what should be an incredible tournament, and this is a chance for many of the top prospects to not only solidify their draft profile but also possibly raise some eyebrows and increase their value.

After all, being the focal point on a team that wins six straight tournament games and wins the NCAA Tournament stands out on a draft profile. With how loaded this year's draft is projected to be, one win and one loss could be the difference in moving up and down the draft board for a lot of these prospects come time for the 2026 NBA draft in June.

Almost every matchup in the first round of March Madness features at least one player worth mentioning and keeping an eye on, but these are the 10 draft prospects I'm keeping a close eye on and who have the most to gain in this year's tournament.

Darryn Peterson – G – Kansas

Entering this college basketball season, all eyes were on Darryn Peterson as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While he is still viewed as one of the top players alongside Boozer and Dybantsa in terms of pure talent, Peterson's availability and overall health have been a key talking point among NBA personnel over the last couple of months.

There will be a surplus of NBA scouts in San Diego this week to watch Peterson take on Cal Baptist in Kansas's first game, followed by what many are expecting to be a second-round game against St. John's. Should Peterson lead the Jayhawks to the Sweet 16, a matchup with Boozer and Duke is likely to happen, which is what scouts are hoping for.

These are massive games for Peterson to cement himself as the best player in this draft class, and it's simply a chance for him to play in front of NBA personnel, something that has not happened a whole lot because he has only played in 22 games. Peterson's leadership, ability to fight through adversity, and shotmaking abilities will be what the NBA world will be watching for.

Darius Acuff Jr. – G – Arkansas

Right next to Peterson as an elite guard in this year's draft class is Darius Acuff Jr., and the Arkansas freshman has a chance to put himself in the discussion to be the No. 1 overall pick based on how far he can take the Razorbacks in this tournament.

Acuff has exceeded the high expectations placed upon him, and he has averaged 27.4 points per game over his last 14 contests while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor on an average of 18.9 shot attempts per game in this stretch. Not to mention, Acuff has an extremely quick handle and can dish out assists as good as anyone else in the country.

When it comes to offense, Acuff is right there with Peterson, Boozer, and Dybantsa as one of the most dynamic scorers in the entire nation. His game will translate perfectly to the NBA, and scouts are already comparing him to the likes of former John Calipari guards Tyrese Maxey and Derrick Rose. I have even heard some scouts talking about him being like Deron Williams with the ball in his hands.

The 19-year-old is a three-level scorer who can be the leading scorer in any game he plays. Don't be shocked if he leads all tournament players in points after two games if Arkansas advances to the Sweet 16.

Kingston Flemings – G – Houston

Earlier this season, many were talking about Kingston Flemings the same way they are currently hyping up Acuff. That attention is now obviously on the Arkansas guard, and Flemings has seemed to take a small step back as far as his draft stock goes.

While he is still a sure-thing lottery pick, NBA personnel want to see Houston's freshman be more aggressive attacking the paint and using his stature to his advantage. Getting to the free-throw line and being able to control the pace of the game as a result will unlock a whole new level of offense for Flemings.

There is a lot of pressure on Houston to make a deep run in this tournament and possibly return to the Final Four. Flemings is the team's best offensive talent, and I am intrigued to see how he handles what could turn out to be a tough schedule against Saint Mary's, Illinois, and Florida, should the top seeds advance in the South region.

Flemings must take advantage of his opportunities and put the guard spotlight back on him since there is an early debate among scouts between guards like him, Acuff, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., and Illinois' Keaton Wagler in the 5-12 range of the lottery.

Nate Ament – F – Tennessee

I like Nate Ament a lot for a variety of reasons. Aside from being the exact mold of player teams are looking for nowadays — a near 6'10” wing with a 7-foot-plus wingspan who can play both ends of the court at a high level — Ament has a lot of potential to grow on offense.

Although he is not the same shooter as Michael Porter Jr. was coming out of high school, there are key similarities between these two players' jumpers and overall build. Teams would absolutely love to get a player like this on their team, especially since the two-way potential is there.

After missing Tennessee's final two games of the regular season, Ament returned for the team's second-round game in the SEC Tournament, dropping 27 points and eight rebounds en route to a 72-62 win over Auburn.

Tennessee enters this tournament as the most dangerous team seeded No. 6 or higher, and that is because of Ament's ability to take over games alongside the Vols' experienced depth. How he responds to physicality in this tournament and how willing he is to seize the moments coming to him are what scouts are paying attention to with Ament during March Madness.

Braylon Mullins – G – UConn

Every NBA Draft class has one guy everyone can point to as being an elite perimeter shooting threat. This year, that player is Braylon Mullins, a sharpshooting swingman who is known for his 3-and-D abilities.

For UConn to go on a deep run in this tournament as a 2-seed, Mullins will need to step up and prove that he is one of the elite shooting weapons in this tournament field, as he has shot just 6-of-34 (17.6%) from 3-point range over his last five games.

At this rate, Mullins will be a first-round pick should he decide to declare for the draft. However, every scout tends to say something different about him regarding where in the first round he could end up. That is why this tournament is a huge chance for Mullins to put himself back on everyone's radar.

Not only does Mullins need to put together a solid few games before all the pre-draft stuff in April and May, but the Huskies will need his offensive production if they are to possibly make a Final Four push.

Yaxel Lendeborg – F – Michigan

Along with Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg is one of my favorite draft prospects this season. Unlike the first handful of names on this list, Lendeborg is not a freshman. Instead, he's the highest-rated senior in the country and will turn 24 years old in September.

Article Continues Below

While some may view this as a negative, I tend to see this as a huge positive, especially since Lendeborg is being projected in the 12-18 range of this year's draft as of right now. The teams in that range will be looking for key secondary players who can impact the game in many ways off the bench to help fuel their playoff push for the 2026-27 season.

That is exactly what Lenedborg can do, and he reminds me of older recent draft picks like Desmond Bane, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard as upperclassmen in their respective drafts who entered the NBA and were able to immediately fit a set role.

Lendeborg has been one of the best players in the country this season, and there truly are no weaknesses to his game. The Michigan forward can defend every position, he's a better shooter than his numbers may suggest, and his length makes him a threat to disrupt passing lanes as a defender off the ball.

There is a lot to like about this older, experienced forward regarding teams wanting a player in the draft who can play right now instead of developing behind the scenes. Those complaining about him not having any developmental upside are ignoring the fact that he can contribute to a playoff team in the NBA right now.

Brayden Burries – G – Arizona

Many are choosing Arizona to win the national championship, including yours truly. The Wildcats have a ton of depth and athleticism on their roster, and their leading scorer this season has been Brayden Burries, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who is leading the team in scoring.

Scouts have been intrigued by Burries' driving abilities and his ability to finish through contact in recent weeks. One NBA scout told ClutchPoints that Burries has put himself in the conversation to be a top-10 pick this year because of his high IQ, especially when it comes to his on-ball defense and ability to push the tempo in transition.

To me, Burries is the key to Arizona winning this tournament. Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat obviously need to play well for Arizona to go far, but Burries' overall production is the catalyst for his team's success. That is what makes him one of the most polarizing draft prospects in March Madness.

Chris Cenac Jr. – C – Houston

This year's draft class is all about length and versatility when it comes to the forward positions, as well as star potential with backcourt talents. But what about the center position and possible names who could fly up draft boards over the next two months? The one player to keep an eye on in this regard is Chris Cenac Jr.

There are mixed reviews out there on Cenac right now, for two reasons. The first is that scouts and NBA personnel haven't watched him on the big stage enough, and the second is that he has been inconsistent with his play. At times, he looks like a sure-thing lottery pick, while at other points, he looks like a prospect who would struggle at the NBA level.

At 6'10” with a 7'4″ wingspan and the ability to run the floor, Cenac's potential at the center position is obvious. However, he doesn't always use his size to his advantage, and he can be bullied at times out of his spots on offense. This will be a big tournament for Cenac to prove his worth as a potential lotto pick, especially since Houston has Final Four aspirations.

Kingston Flemings can't carry this team alone, and scouts want to see how Cenac operates with his fellow freshman against some smaller teams Houston could run into during March Madness. This is a big opportunity for Cenac to solidify himself as the best center in this class.

Meleek Thomas – G – Arkansas

Darius Acuff is the guard getting all the attention on Arkansas' roster, but Meleek Thomas has really put himself on a lot of people's radar as of late. Thomas drew a lot of eyes during the SEC Tournament when he scored 29 points against Ole Miss, and his length as a combo guard is what stands out.

While he can get to his spots and rise up over defenders with a smooth-looking jumper, Thomas doesn't always look to absorb contact and can settle for some tough shots. He has the capability to efficiently knock down said shots, but NBA personnel want to see him be more aggressive when it comes to getting to the rim.

As far as off-ball scoring goes, Thomas stands out as the perfect No. 2 option for Arkansas alongside Acuff, which is why this team is favored to make it to the second weekend of the tournament to possibly take on Arizona, a game that NBA personnel would love to see.

Tarris Reed Jr. – C – UConn

There is at least one player every year who is projected to be a second-round pick that stands out and becomes a player everyone can't stop talking about at the NBA Draft Combine. Could Tarris Reed be that player this year?

Reed is your traditional big man, one who plays with his back to the basket and scores with high efficiency around the rim. Any shots he potentially makes outside of the paint are nothing more than a gift. Along with having great footwork as he backs down his opponents toward the rim, Reed has great poise and balance when it comes to his spin moves.

When looking at Reed's overall potential, I love the comparisons being made to Day'Ron Sharpe. I also tend to see a similar physique and style of play to Jalen Duren's when he first entered the league. While there is still room to grow and he still needs some more time to be NBA-ready, Reed's old-school-like skills make him an intriguing center prospect to keep an eye on.