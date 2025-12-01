Head coach James Franklin’s Virginia Tech rebuild keeps picking up speed, and it is starting exactly where Hokies fans wanted: in the trenches and at quarterback. Days after flipping mammoth 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Maddox Cochrane from Wisconsin, Franklin has his blindside anchor in place and a clearer offensive identity forming for the 2026 and 2027 seasons in Blacksburg.

Four-star quarterback Troy Huhn has now committed to Virginia Tech, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. Fawcett noted that the 6-foot-4, 215-pound passer was previously pledged to Penn State, making this another case of a former Nittany Lions commit choosing to follow Franklin’s vision to the ACC.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Troy Huhn has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 215 QB was previously committed to Penn State⁰⁰“Let it all work out, GO HOKIES!”⁰⁰https://t.co/STgAAAUHXH pic.twitter.com/3oR7hafSOx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Huhn’s decision is a major signal that top offensive talent is buying what Virginia Tech is selling. A big, toolsy quarterback with Power Four offers does not tie his future to a lukewarm project.

He is signing up for a system he already knows, a head coach he already trusts from the Penn State recruiting process, and a supporting cast that now includes a blue-chip left tackle in Cochrane. Put simply, Franklin has secured a potential long-term QB1 and the kind of bodyguard every staff wants protecting him.

This recruiting splash also pairs neatly with the investment VT has already made in Franklin. His five-year, $41.75 million contract reportedly comes with a massive 15.5 million assistant pool and a stated commitment from the school to fund the roster at a high level.

That kind of backing matters to quarterbacks and their families; it suggests stability, staff quality, and an administration intent on pushing the Hokies toward the top of the ACC rather than settling for mid-table status.

With Cochrane anchoring the line and Huhn now on board to run Franklin’s offense, Virginia Tech’s 2026 class suddenly looks like the early blueprint of a genuine rebuild. If the Hokies keep stacking this level of talent, Blacksburg might not be waiting long to feel big-time Saturdays again.