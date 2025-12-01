The Nebraska football team finished the regular season with a 7-5 record after ending the year with a 40-16 blowout loss to Iowa. The week before, Nebraska was blown out by Penn State, 37-10, so it was an ugly last two games. However, Nebraska saw quarterback Dylan Raiola suffer a season-ending injury earlier in the year.

With Matt Rhule's name being linked to the Penn State opening, he signed a two-year extension with Nebraska, keeping him in Lincoln through the 2032 season.

But, after back-to-back blowout losses, Rhule is making a change to the coaching staff.

On Monday, Sean Callahan of Husker Online reported that Rhule is moving on from defensive coordinator John Butler.

“Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has parted ways with defensive coordinator John Butler. A source confirmed the news to HuskerOnline on Monday, and an official announcement is expected later in the day.”

Article Continues Below

After the report came, a statement was released from Rhule, via Callahan.

“I informed John Butler earlier today that he will not be retained as defensive coordinator effective immediately,” Rhule said in a statement. “We thank John for his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons and wish him the best moving forward in his coaching career. Phil Snow will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for our upcoming bowl game. We will work toward naming a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season in the coming weeks.”

At the end of the 2024 season, Tony White left Nebraska to become the Florida State DC, and Butler then landed the Cornhuskers' job. Butler spent six seasons as defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills before joining Nebraska in 2024 as the secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

Butler also has spent time with Penn State, South Carolina and the Houston Texans, among plenty of other jobs. Now, however, Nebraska is searching for another defensive coordinator after some ugly showings down the stretch.