It has been a crazy week in college football, as Lane Kiffin officially made his decision to leave Ole Miss and become the head coach of LSU. To add to the drama, as Kiffin was heading on a plane to go to LSU, a crowd of Rebels fans could do nothing but boo and flip him off.

As more news comes out about Kiffin and his decision, more Ole Miss fans will probably come out and flip him off even more. When Kiffin originally went to visit LSU, the meeting was more about how he was going to leave Ole Miss, instead of how he was going to take the job.

In the end, Kiffin was still trying to find a way to take the LSU job and keep coaching Ole Miss, according to John Talty of CBS Sports.

“Kiffin never explicitly told Ole Miss he was leaving, though,” Talty wrote. “In fact, multiple conversations between Ole Miss's football coach and athletic director Keith Carter led the athletics director to believe he'd stay.

“It was what made trying to predict what Kiffin would do so difficult for even those who knew him best. He could tell one person one thing and another the complete opposite. In recent weeks, there were days his staff was all but sure he would leave for LSU and then the next day Lane would talk about how good they had it in Oxford. Even those confident Kiffin would leave Ole Miss would frequently offer the caveat of him all but accepting the Auburn job in 2022, only to back out at the last minute.”

The way Kiffin left will probably not sit right with a lot of people, but for him, it was about putting himself in the best position for his career. This will be something that's held over his head for some time, but all he can try to do is move forward.