Iowa State brought down previously undefeated Indiana in a 106-95 win at the Coconut Hoops Blue Heron Division Championship at the end of Feast Week on Sunday, but the Cyclones wouldn't have clinched such a decisive win without their star junior. Audi Crooks put up a school record-setting 47 points in the outing, easily leading the way for Iowa State.

Crooks didn't just set an Iowa State record for points scored in a single game and top her own career high — she also notched a record 19 field goals in the contest. However, she's claiming she wouldn't have achieved the feat without her teammates.

“These scoring records are really team records, especially for me as a post,” Crooks explained. “I don't bring the ball up; somebody else does that. And I don't pass the ball in the paint; somebody else does that.”

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Crooks revealed what was going through her mind as she broke her short-lived career-high points total of 43, which she had just set on November 12.

“I knew that it was going my way when they just kept feeding the ball in,” she said. “If it's not there, they're not going to pass it. So they must have trusted the matchup and the faith in me and continued to give me the ball, and I'm appreciative of that.”

Crooks has now surpassed the previous Iowa State scoring record of 42 twice in one season after the mark stood for over 40 years. But her focus remained on spotlighting the other players she shares the court with each game.

“Arianna Jackson is the unsung hero of this team,” Crooks declared. “She gives the other team's best player a hard time every single night.”

Despite her humility, it was Crooks' efforts that helped Iowa State reach a 9-0 start to the season for the first time since 2013-14, and she recognizes how big a deal it was to come out on top over this year's Hoosiers squad in the tournament.

“I think Indiana is the best team that we've faced so far, for sure. So it feels good to get a win against some really good competition,” Crooks admitted. “I feel like collectively, as a team, they made adjustments, and we were able to respond to those. It definitely puts a little bit more wind into our sails going into December and Big 12 play.”

And while the young breakout star is “sure” she has the potential to put up 50 points one day, she insisted that she's “just going to appreciate 47 for now.”