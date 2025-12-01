As the Alabama football team beat the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl last Saturday, 27-20, the program now prepares to win the SEC championship against a familiar foe in the Georgie Bulldogs on Saturday. While the Alabama football program believes it should make the CFP, quarterback Ty Simpson continues to make the case as to why the Crimson Tide is a playoff team.

Speaking a day after the victory over the Tigers, where Simpson threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 31 rushing yards, he spoke about the “gauntlet of a schedule” that the Crimson Tide went on. He would go on to call Alabama “the most resilient team in the country,” as the program lost in upset fashion to Florida State in the opener, but went on to win 10 of its next 11 games.

“The question is, why aren't we? You know what I mean, like when the gauntlet of a schedule that we went through, you know, people don't play in the SEC, they don't play the schedule like we do. You know, we're the most resilient team in the country,” Simpson said, according to Trevor Denton.

Alabama football's Ty Simpson on how the CFP should be all SEC teams

With Alabama football's ugly win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the team is ranked tenth in the nation, looking to fortify its spot in the CFP and add another title to its long-standing history. Simpson would go on to claim that every team in the SEC should be in the CFP, due to the strength of the conference, but ultimately, he wants the Crimson Tide to “not leave it up to anybody” in regards to their standings.

“You know, if I had my thing, I think, you know, every SEC team would be in the playoffs,” Simpson said. “Because basically, every SEC game is a playoff game. So, you know, that's not up to us. What's up to us is how we play. And so our job is to not leave it up to anybody else. So that's kind of our mindset.”

All eyes will be on the SEC title game as Alabama looks to beat Georgia and continue, hopefully hunting for hardware in the CFP.