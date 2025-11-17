The SEC saw a massive upset this week, which has shifted things in the conference. They also saw a near-upset, which could have made more of a mess of the conference. Still, multiple teams have a chance at the College Football Playoff, even with the shifting in the Week 13 SEC Power Rankings.

1. Texas A&M (-)

Texas A&M remains the top team in the SEC. The Aggies moved to 10-0 with a comeback victory over South Carolina. The offense struggled in the first half. Marcel Reed threw two interceptions while also losing a fumble that would be returned for a touchdown. The team also missed two field goals, leading to a 30-3 halftime deficit. Texas A&M scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives in the second half. This gave A&M the lead. South Carolina still had a chance, but the offense died in the second half. They managed just 76 yards in the second half as Texas A&M won the game 31-30.

The Aggies host Samford in Week 13 before visiting Texas in the final week of the season.

2. Georgia (+2)

Georgia is coming off a major win in Week 12. They faced Texas in Week 12, and it was a tight game for three quarters. Georgia held just a 14-10 lead going into the final quarter of the game. They completed a drive that started in the third quarter to make it 21-10, and then added 14 more points in the quarter on the way to a Georgia 35-10 victory over Texas.

Georgia still needs help to get to the SEC title game due to their loss to Alabama. If Alabama loses to Auburn or Texas A&M loses to Texas, they will get in. The Bullsdogs are done with their SEC Schedule. They face Charlotte in Week 13 before facing Georgia Tech to end the season.

3. Ole Miss (-)

Ole Miss has now moved to 10-1 on the season, and seems to be a lock for the playoffs. They just dispatched of Florida, 34-24. It was not the prettiest of wins, as Ole Miss was down 24-20 at the end of the first half. The defense came alive in the second half, though. The team forced two punts, two turnovers on downs, and an interception, as Kewan Lacy scored two of his three touchdowns in the come-from-behind victory.

Ole Miss is off in Week 13 and will face Mississippi State to end the season. They have just one loss, and a win over Miss St. will likely clinch a playoff spot, but the SEC Championship is likely out of the question. They would need both Texas A&M and Alabama to lose the last week of the season to make it to the title game.

4. Oklahoma (+3)

Oklahoma took a massive jump in the polls and in the Power Rankings. It was not an offensive explosion for Oklahoma over Alabama, but it was just enough. The Sooners took a 3-0 lead after their first drive, and then returned a Ty Simpson interception for a touchdown to end the first quarter. An Alabama missed field goal to end the half kept Oklahoma in the lead 17-14 entering the break. The Sooners would give up the lead in the third quarter, after an Alabama touchdown drive, but a field goal to open the fourth gave the Sooners the lead, and they took the upset 23-21.

Oklahoma hosts Missouri in Week 13 and then hosts LSU to end the season. Winning out could send them to the playoffs.

5. Alabama (-3)

Alabama is the major drop in the power rankings, falling three spots after the loss to Oklahoma. The Alabama defense was solid in the game, holding Oklahoma to just 212 yards of offense. Meanwhile, Alabama had 406 yards of offense, but was doomed by three turnovers. The Crimson Tide still has everything in front of them. They will face Eastern Illinois in Week 13 before visiting Auburn. A win over Auburn will place them in the SEC Championship game.

6. Vanderbilt (-)

Vanderbilt was off in Week 12 and currently seems to be on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. If the SEC can get six teams into the playoffs, the Dores look to be that final team if they can win out. They will host Kentucky in Week 13 before visiting Tennessee to end the season.

7. Texas (-2)

Texas is coming off a loss to Georgia, giving the Longhorns their third loss of the year. Texas was playing solid, but after going down 21-10, Georgia attempted and recovered a surprise onside kick. They turned that into points as well, as Arch Manning could not find scoring drives to end the game. Texas fell to Georgia 35-10. They will face Arkansas in Week 13 before hosting Texas A&M to end the season.

8. Tennessee (-)

Tennessee stays firm at the eighth spot in the power rankings after a win over New Mexico State. It was a game of complete domination for the Vols. After an interception ended their first drive, Tennessee scored on its next three drives of the game. They also scored touchdowns on the first two drives in the second half. Tennessee did turn over the ball twice and allow New Mexico State to rack up 340 yards of offense. They still won the game 42-9.

Tennessee will visit Florida in Week 13 before facing Vanderbilt to end the season.

9. Missouri (-)

Missouri broke a two-game losing streak with a win over Mississippi State. Matt Zollers was not great in the game, going just eight of 15 passing for 112 yards, but he did throw for two touchdowns. Still, the story of the game was Ahmad Hardy. He ran the ball 25 times for 300 yards and scored three times in the game. Missouri went on to defeat Mississippi State 49-27. They will visit Oklahoma in Week 13 before ending the season with a road test against Arkansas.

10. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky took another step toward bowl eligibility in Week 12, defeating Tennessee Tech 42-10. It was a third straight win for the Wildcats as Cutter Boley threw for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown.. Meanwhile, Seth McGowan scored three times on the ground in the win. Kentucky needs one more win to become bowl eligible, but the team hits the road against Vanderbilt in Week 13, before visiting Louisville to end the season.

11. LSU (-)

LSU survived week 12 with a win. LSU made the switch at quarterback from Garrett Nussmeier to Michael Van Buren Jr. He was solid in his first start, completing 21 of 31 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 36 yards in the game. Meanwhile, the LSU defense picked off Taylen Green of Arkansas twice. Still, the game would be tight. LSU scored with just over six minutes left in the gsme to take the lead. Arkansas drove the field, but missed the field goal. The Tigers then drained the last 5:08 of the clock to take the 23-22 victory.

LSU will face Western Kentucky in Week 13 before finishing the season with a road trip to Oklahoma.

12. Florida (+1)

Florida will not be going to a bowl game this year, after losing a third straight game. It will be the second time in three years that the Gators have not made a bowl. Florida just fell to Ole Miss 34-24. They have the lead through three quarters, but could not hold it in the fourth. Florida will face Tennessee in Week 13 before hosting Florida State to end the season. Still, they move up with the close loss, as Mississippi State moves down.

13. Mississippi State (-1)

Mississippi State moves down a spot due to the blowout loss. The Bulldogs struggled overall. Blake Shapen threw two interceptions before leaving the game for Kamario Taylor. Meanwhile, they allowed Ahmad Hardy to run for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Mississippi State will need a win in the final game of the season to make it to a bowl game. They are off in Week 13 before hosting Ole Miss in the last week of the season.

14. South Carolina (+1)

South Carolina is now on a five-game losing streak, but nearly pulled one of the biggest upsets of the year, which moved them up a spot over Auburn. The kicking game ended the Gamecocks' hope of a victory. After allowing a massive comeback to Texas A&M, South Carolina still has a chance to take the lead. They went the ball to their own 40 before two straight sacks and a turnover on downs ended the game. South Carolina will face Coastal Carolina in Week 13 before hosting Clemson in the last week of the season.

15. Auburn (-1)

Auburn drops after a South Carolina close loss. The Tigers were off in Week 12 and need to win out to make it to a bowl game. Auburn will face Mercer in Week 13 before hosting Alabama to end the season.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas still does not have a conference win after the loss to LSU. Arkansas had a chance to jump in the rankings, but a missed field goal ended that. Arkansas drove the field down just one point and attempted a 48-yard field goal. The Arkansas kicker missed the kick, and then LSU ran out the clock. Arkansas is now 2-8 on the year. They still have two chances to get an SEC win. They face Texas in Week 13 on the road before hosting Missouri.