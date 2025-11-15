With the expectation of the LSU football team making a quarterback change, the decision has finally been made for the upcoming matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. As fans had been wondering about injury updates to LSU football quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, he will be in fact, be missing the game.

As reported by Wilson Alexander, Nussmeier is officially out for the matchup facing Arkansas, and it will be Michael Van Buren starting under center for the Tigers.

“Garrett Nussmeier is out against Arkansas. Michael Van Buren will be LSU’s QB,” Alexander wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the firing of Brian Kelly, interim head coach Frank Wilson would speak in the week that originally, Nussmeier had been “probable” for the game, as he aggravated an abdominal injury in practice. Still, Wilson mentioned how it is a “little bit concerning.”

“It's something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game,” Wilson said, according to 247 Sports. “Today at practice, Garrett was the starter and has been all week. We'll continue to monitor his situation to see how he is. If we have to start Michael, if it got down to that, we feel good that he's fully capable of doing so.”

LSU football wants to “nurture” Garrett Nussmeier amidst injury

Article Continues Below

While the LSU football quarterback in Nussmeier was on the injury report for Week 12, it came after starting every game this season for the program. He first had the abdominal injury in fall camp, but it has flared back up, with Wilson saying that the Tigers “have to nurture him.”

“We have to care for him to allow him to be at his very best on Saturday,” Wilson said. “Our doctors, our trainers have been oral on top of that to do the things necessary to allow him to have some pain tolerance and give him the things necessary to have relief.”

The way to nurture him, as now revealed, is keeping Nussmeier out for Saturday's game against Arkansas and hoping he makes a return in the following game next Saturday against Western Kentucky.