The Georgia football team is keeping its hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth. Georgia was able to push past Texas on Saturday, winning by a 35-10 score. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was ecstatic about his team's play.

Following the game, Smart compared his team to a group of Navy SEALs.

“Our kids believe in down and dirty,” Smart said, per ESPN. “They believe in the SEAL mantra of, ‘Let's take them to the water.' Let's see who can survive in the water, see who's going to tap out first, ring the bell and run from the contact contest.”

Georgia pushed Texas around for a good portion of the game. The Bulldogs finished the contest with 357 total yards. Georgia also scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, without allowing any.

“We talked about what's not for some people is for others,” Smart said. “And the hardest part of SEAL training is when they go after the hype phase. Everybody's hyped up, and everybody's hyped up to kick off. But when they go to that water phase, and they go down and do the surf torture, not everybody wants it. It's not for everybody.”

Georgia improves to 9-1 on the season with the victory. The Bulldogs are also 7-1 in the SEC.

Article Continues Below

Georgia looked dominant against Texas

The Bulldogs kept Texas off-balance for most of the game. It was a dominant win for a Georgia team hoping to play in the CFP for a second consecutive season.

“Disappointing, because it was a pretty good game for three quarters, but it was not a good game in the fourth quarter, at least not for us,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “The challenge for us now is, we've got a two-week season in front of us. We got to get off the mat. We have to go and compete. We got to go and find a way to win two ballgames. We will see what happens.”

Georgia meanwhile has regular season games remaining with Charlotte and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs finish its conference slate with a 7-1 record. They are currently second in the SEC, behind Texas A&M.