Currently, nine of the 16 teams in the SEC are bowl eligible, and four teams are currently ranked to make the College Football Playoff. Still, with some big games over the weekend, there was some movement this week in the SEC Power Rankings.

1. Texas A&M (-)

The Aggies still sit as the top team in the SEC. Texas A&M is coming off a major win over Missouri. The defense was solid in the first half, as the team built a 14-0 lead. Marcell Reed added to the lead in the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion. Texas A&M would go on to win 38-17. Reed threw two touchdown passes while Rueben Owens ran in two in the game.

The Aggies host South Carolina in Week 12 and look to continue an undefeated season

2. Alabama (-)

Alabama has now won eight straight games after defeating LSU this past weekend. The defense was spectacular in the game. LSU reached the red zone four times and came away with just nine points. The defense also forced two turnovers in the 20-9 victory. Ty Simpson was great in the game, completing 21 of 35 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. Regardless, head coach Kalen DeBoer was not happy with the running game. Alabama managed just 56 running yards in the game, as Daniel Hill led the team with 21 yards. He also scored the lone rushing touchdown.

The Crimson Tide continues to find ways to win and extend its impressive streak. They will look to keep it going in Week 12 as they host Oklahoma.

3. Ole Miss (-)

Ole Miss stays are the three spot and moved to 9-1 this past weekend. It was not the most difficult of games for the Rebels. They have The Citadel, and won the game 49-0. The defense was solid, allowing just 106 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Trinidad Chambliss threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Kewan Lacy ran for 49 yards and also scored three times in the game.

Ole Miss plays at home in Week 12, hosting Florida.

4. Georgia (-)

Georgia took care of business in Week 11. The Bulldogs hit the road to face Mississippi State in Week 11. Miss State scored on the first drive of the game to take a lead. They had a chance to extend on it late in the first quarter after forcing a turnover. They then gave the ball back on a fumble, and Georgia turned it into seven points. Georgia also took over the game from there. They led 24-7 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 41-21. Nate Fraizer was dominant in the game, running for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia returns home in Week 12, hosting Texas.

5. Texas (+2)

Texas moves up without hitting the field in Week 11. The team was on an open week, but with wins over both Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, combined with Vanderbilt needing overtime to defeat Auburn, Texas deserves to be at the top of these three teams. Still, Texas could drop quickly. It is a very difficult schedule ahead, starting next week on the road against Georgia. They will then host Arkansas and Texas A&M to end the season.

6. Vanderbilt (-1)

Vanderbilt grabbed their eighth win of the season at home against Auburn. It was another slow start, falling down 7-0 in the first quarter, and being down 20-10 at the end of the first half. The Commodores would make the comeback. They scored touchdowns on four of their next five drives to take an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. Still, Auburn tied the game and forced overtime. In overtime, Vanderbilt defeated Auburn 45-38.

Diego Pavia had his best game of the season on the way to the win. He passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also ran the ball for 112 yards and a touchdown in the game. Vanderbilt will be off in Week 12 before hosting Kentucky in Week 13.

7. Oklahoma (-1)

Oklahoma is coming off an open week in Week 11. They picked up their third conference win of the year last time out, defeating Tennessee on the road. The Sooners have a great chance to improve their resume this upcoming week as they will be visiting Alabama in Week 12.

8. Tennessee (+1)

The Volunteers jump up a spot after the Missouri loss in Week 11. Tennessee is coming off an open week after losing to Oklahoma in its last game. It was the second time in three games that the Vols fell. They do have a more manageable schedule upcoming. In Week 12, they will host New Mexico State before visiting Florida. The season ends with a visit from Vanderbilt.

9. Missouri (-1)

Missouri has lost three of the last four games, with the only victory being a six-point victory over Auburn. Last time out, Missouri struggled at home, with true freshman Matt Zollers leading the team. Zollers passed for just 77 yards in the game, but the ground game was solid for Missouri. Jamal Roberts ran for 110 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ahmad Hardy ran for 109 yards and a score. The defense could not hold Texas A&M at bay, though. Marcel Reed threw two touchdowns, and Ruben Owens II ran for two scores. Texas A&M won the game 38-17.

Missouri returns home to face Mississippi State in Week 12.

10. Kentucky (+3)

Kentucky had one of the biggest wins of the week in the SEC. The Wildcats picked off DJ Lagway on the first drive, and they turned that into three points. Still, Kentucky would muff a punt, and Florida turned that into a touchdown. Regardless, Kentucky would dominate the second quarter, forcing three turnovers and scoring 21 points. Kentucky would rack up 401 yards of offense, but did turned the ball over four times. Regardless, they also forced four turnovers and won the game 38-7.

Kentucky is now 4-5 on the year, and could still make a bowl. That needs to start with a win over Tennessee Tech in Week 12.

11. LSU (-)

LSU is coming off its fourth loss in five games. The defense was solid against Alabama. They forced one turnover and held Alabama to just 344 total yards, with only 56 on the ground. The offense could not get going in the game. LSU had just 232 yards of offense and did not find the end zone in the game. The offense struggled enough that LSU benched quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, as the team fell 20-9 in Week 11 to Alabama.

LSU returns home in Week 12 to face Arkansas.

12. Mississippi State (-2)

Mississippi State lost by more than one score for just the second time this year, falling to Georgia 41-21. One of the major turning points in the game came in the third quarter, as quarterback Blake Shapen left with an injury. His status for next week is currently unknown, but not having their top quarterback could be a major issue for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State hits the road in Week 12 to face Missouri.

13. Florida (-1)

Florida drops in the rankings after being blown out by Kentucky. The Gators dropped to 3-6 on the season, and it was their largest margin of defeat this season. While they kept the game with Georgia close, losing by just four points, they could not carry that momentum into this game. They came into the game with Kentucky favored, and then proceeded to lose by 31 points.

Florida will need to win out to make it to a bowl game, and in Week 12, they visit Ole Miss.

14. Auburn (-)

The Tigers took the overtime loss in Week 11, but stayed at the 14 spot, with both teams lower in the rankings being off in Week 12. Auburn has just one win in its last seven games, losing both of its last two but just a touchdown. Auburn will be off in Week 12 before facing Mercer in Week 13. To make a bowl game, Auburn would need to not only defeat Mercer but also upset Alabama in the last week of the season.

15. South Carolina (-)

South Carolina was off in Week 11 and stands pat at the 15th slot. The Gamecocks return to the field in Week 12 looking to break a four-game losing skid. They hit the road to face Texas A&M in that game. They would need to win out to make a bowl game, which seems like a difficult task for the team.

16. Arkasnas (-)

Arkansas is also coming off an open week. They had lost seven straight before the open week, and are the only team in the conference without a conference win. The Razorbacks will look for their first conference win of the year on the road in Week 12, as they visit LSU.