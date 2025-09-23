Fort Valley State University's men's volleyball team has quickly become one of the most compelling stories in HBCU sports, and much of that success can be attributed to head coach Larry Rather. Now, Rather has received a significant appointment, being named an assistant coach to the U.S. Men's National Team.

Rather joined the coaching staff ahead of the NORCECA Pan-American Cup, which took place from August 24th to September 1st in León, Guanajuato, Mexico. The U.S. team finished sixth in the tournament. In a statement released by the SIAC, Rather expressed his gratitude for the experience

“This was an incredible opportunity for me personally and for my career, but it’s also a chance to shine a spotlight on Fort Valley State and the SIAC. It was historic to have both a staff member and a player from an HBCU men’s volleyball program represented with the USA Men’s National Team, and I didn’t take that lightly.”

He also spoke about his commitment to continuing his work with USA Volleyball in the future.

“My role with USA Volleyball will definitely continue through the pipeline, as I’ll still be working with the National Team Development Program as both a coach and a scout in the youth system. As for the Men’s National Team, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see. For now, I’m focused on making the most of this opportunity and contributing in every way I can—while continuing to do what we do in our program back home and having our tribe ready to keep making history.”

Since its establishment in 2022, the Fort Valley State men's volleyball program has emerged as a dominant force in HBCU athletics. The program was created with a $1 million grant from the First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball, making it the sixth men's volleyball team in the SIAC.

The Wildcats quickly found success, winning a combined 16 games in their first two seasons (2022 and 2023). Their true breakout came in the 2024 season, when they finished with an impressive 17-8 overall record and went undefeated in SIAC play, ultimately winning the conference championship. They continued their dominant run in the 2025 season, finishing with an 18-10 record and once again going undefeated in conference play on their way to a second consecutive SIAC championship.

The Fort Valley State men's volleyball team is scheduled to begin its new season on January 11 against Queens University of Charlotte.