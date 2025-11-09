Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. made the kind of catch that turns players into legends. It also keeps the Hoosiers dreaming of championships. With 36 seconds left in Indiana’s 27-24 win over Penn State, Cooper’s toe-tapping touchdown at the back of the end zone not only sealed the Hoosiers’ first win ever at Beaver Stadium but also earned “Catch of the Year” consideration from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

This might be the catch of the year so far… Here’s our reaction up in the booth during our call 👀😅 #abc #espn @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/b9g3wcTRKo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play began with quarterback Fernando Mendoza escaping heavy pressure on third and goal from the Penn State seven-yard line. As two defenders closed in, Mendoza lofted a high, desperate pass toward the back corner. To most, it looked like a throwaway. To Cooper, it looked like an opportunity. The 6-foot receiver leaped, extended, and somehow dragged a foot inbounds before falling out of play. After an extended review, the call stood, and Indiana moved to 10-0 on the season.

Cooper, a former high jumper from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, said he knew exactly where he was on the field.

“When I went up for the ball, I just tried to get my feet as far inside as I could,” Cooper said. “It was a blessing to be able to make that play.”

Indiana's magical season continues

Article Continues Below

The catch capped an 80-yard drive that Mendoza engineered in less than two minutes and cemented his own growing Heisman buzz. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who called the moment the most improbable win of his career, briefly lost his usually stoic demeanor and screamed in celebration after the final whistle.

Even for those accustomed to spectacular athleticism, the play was hard to believe.

“That was probably the craziest catch I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said teammate Charlie Becker. “The body control Omar has is unreal.”

With the win, Indiana remains undefeated and in prime position for a College Football Playoff berth. Cooper’s spectacular catch will live on as one of college football’s defining moments of 2025. It's also a reminder that perfection sometimes comes down to a single, impossible play.