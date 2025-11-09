The Boston College football program is still a work in progress under head coach Bill O'Brien. The Eagles lost their ninth game of the season on Saturday, getting beat 45-13 against SMU. Boston College football is on pace for their worst season of the last 50 years. And their head coach is taking full responsibility for their latest defeat.

O'Brien took full responsibility for the embarrassing loss on Saturday.

“I tell them the same thing every week, Mac. I tell them that, again, I have not done a good job of coaching this team,” O'Brien told reporters after the game, per WEEI's Tom Carroll. “This team has not been coached very well. And I tell them, ‘Look, you guys gotta keep playing hard, we gotta coach better.’ I got there back, you know?”

Boston College remains winless against FBS competition in 2025.

O'Brien is simply asking his team to continue showing up for the players who are in their final season at the program.

“I told them this week is a big week, because it’s the last game for a lot of guys in this room…Seniors that are playing their last game at Alumni against a very good team, against a very good Georgia Tech team. But it’s their last hurrah…I just ask them to keep showing up to work, and I think that they’ll do that. That they’ll keep working, and we’ll compete on Saturday.”

Bill O'Brien roasted reporter this week after question about losing streak

O'Brien is sensitive about the team's disappointing 2025 campaign.

The head coach fired back at reporters this week after receiving a question about the team's losing season.

“I’m glad you’re down. I’m not down, nobody’s down,” O'Brien said during Tuesday's press conference. “We’re fighting, we’re competing. It’s the second year of this program, Mike. You always come in here with these down questions. You show up, like, once a month or something like that, and you come in here with these down questions. I’m not down.”

O'Brien made it clear that the program is still fighting and getting better. But it certainly does not look that way on the football field this season.

Next up for Boston College is a home game against No. 16 Georgia Tech on November 15th.