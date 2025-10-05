Jason Cabinda had a simple request after the Penn State Nittany Lions’ shocking trip to UCLA, urging coaches to make Kaytron Allen the lead back and give him the majority of carries.

Cabinda’s blunt message, “I STILL THINK KAYTRON ALLEN SHOULD BE RB1 AND TAKING MAJORITY OF THE CARRIES let’s stop the shenanigans,” rippled across social feeds and fan threads.

Penn State entered the Rose Bowl ranked inside the top 10 and left after a 42-37 loss that exposed plenty of problems. The Bruins outgained the Nittany Lions on the ground and converted at key moments, and what seemed like a win-at-all-costs week turned into a result that forces immediate answers.

Cabinda’s point rests on production. Allen has shown efficiency and burst in limited opportunities, averaging strong yards per carry and finishing runs when defenders converged. Those traits matter in short-yardage and late-game situations where Penn State failed to sustain drives this weekend. Numbers and tape suggest Allen consistently delivers tough yards when given space.

Local columnists voiced similar views before the UCLA trip, arguing that riding the hot hand gives the offense rhythm and reduces risky play calling. Stats point to Allen’s higher average per rush and his ability to change series momentum, and it urged the staff to lean on the back who moves the chains more reliably. Allen is now averaging 7.0 yards per carry on the season, with 377 yards and six touchdowns to his name.

There’s a chemistry element, too. When a coaching staff commits to a primary runner, blockers set clearer angles, quarterbacks and coordinators anticipate checkdowns, and play design grows more predictable; that makes life easier for everyone in the offense. Making Allen the primary option doesn’t erase Nick Singleton; it simply prioritizes the player whose early production indicates a higher probability of consistent success. Singleton is under four yards per carry but has nine more carries.

Now the choice lands squarely with James Franklin. He can stick with a committee that has produced uneven results, or he can tilt toward a back who has repeatedly answered the bell. Fans and former players will keep tweeting opinions, but coaches make decisions on tape and outcomes. The next game will measure whether Penn State acts on the clearer advantage or leaves the answer to chance.