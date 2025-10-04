Penn State football entered the UCLA matchup hoping to bounce back from a 30-24 loss to Oregon, a defeat that dropped them to seventh in the AP Top 25.

Quarterback Drew Allar had spent the week preparing through a unique method: virtual reality training. In an interview with CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell, Allar explained that the immersive preparation allowed him to “see the field like in a real game,” gaining valuable first-person repetition that film study alone couldn’t replicate.

Those additional reps were meant to help the Nittany Lions regain rhythm before traveling to Pasadena, with playoff hopes still alive despite the early stumble.

However, things unraveled quickly for James Franklin’s team. After the game, Onward Sports shared Franklin’s frank postgame reflection on social media: “Obviously, we did not handle last week's loss well.”

The coach admitted his players’ mental approach failed to recover from the Oregon loss, leading to sloppy execution and a lack of focus in the stunning defeat to UCLA.

Daniel Gallen of 247 Sports also relayed Franklin’s further comments: “We made mistakes today that we normally don’t make. Had a ton of missed assignments. Turnovers at critical times, penalties at critical times.”

Franklin’s tone was unusually direct for a coach often accused of dodging accountability. His remarks came after Penn State, favored by more than three touchdowns, looked unprepared and undisciplined against a UCLA team that had just fired its head coach and coordinators.

Article Continues Below

The Nittany Lions’ defense surrendered multiple rushing touchdowns to Nico Iamaleava, while the offense collapsed under pressure. The defeat not only exposed schematic flaws but also suggested deeper issues in the team’s mentality.

Penn State’s first-half performance left fans furious and bewildered. The Bruins stormed to a 27-7 lead by halftime, outgaining Penn State 285-92.

Social media erupted with calls for Franklin’s dismissal, labeling the loss “a fireable offense.” ESPN’s Peter Burns and CBS’s Gary Danielson both described the game as one of the season’s most shocking scores.

Franklin’s admission underscores a harsh reality: Penn State’s biggest opponent might be psychological.

After consecutive disappointing losses, the Nittany Lions’ playoff hopes hang by a thread, and Franklin’s ability to rally his players will define how this season, and perhaps his tenure, is remembered.