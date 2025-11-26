After a couple of seasons on a downward trajectory, Colorado State football has zeroed in on the man that it is hoping can turn things around. Current UConn head football coach Jim Mora is expected to be named the next head coach at Colorado State, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The deal is expected to be finalized very soon, according to Thamel.

Mora will replace Jay Norvell, who was fired after seven games by Colorado State. The Rams are currently 2-9 on the season and just 1-6 in Mountain West play, and they sit alone in last place in the conference.

Mora has put his name on the map recently with his sustained success at UConn, which has not had much success in football in recent years. The Huskies finished their regular season 9-3 in Week 13 with a 48-45 win over Florida Atlantic, and UConn has now hit nine wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007.

Mora has a lot of head coaching experience, even dating back to before his days in Storrs. He was an NFL head coach at two stops, the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, in the 2000s. He finished with a 26-22 record in three seasons in Atlanta, and was fired after one 5-11 season in Seattle in 2009.

The Los Angeles native then became the head coach at UCLA starting in the 2012 season, and he found instant success. The Bruins won at least eight games in each of Mora's first four seasons there, including a pair of 10-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014. However, two consecutive losing seasons caused him to be fired following the 2017 season.

Now, Mora is tasked with turning around a Colorado State football program that has reached a bowl game just once in the last eight seasons and one has one 10-win season in the last 20 years.

The Rams will finish up their 2025 campaign on Friday afternoon against Air Force.