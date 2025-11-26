On Tuesday night, a report came out that UConn football head coach Jim Mora is going to Colorado State to be the Rams' new head coach.

Colorado State fired Jay Norvell after losing seasons, and Mora has brought UConn back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 2007. A 31-19 home loss to Hawaii was the end of the road for Norvell at Colorado State, and now Mora is coming in to Fort Collins to try and turn the program around.

But, it is not just Mora who is leaving Storr. Star running back Victor Rosa is entering the portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: UConn RB Victor Rosa plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3sports. The 5’11 210 RB has totaled 1,405 Yards & 18 TDs in his career thus far. Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.'

On top of that, Justin Cummings-Morrow, Mora's executive director of football at UConn, is also expected to follow him to Colorado State, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

UConn AD sends message after Mora's exit

On Wednesday, UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict penned a message thanking Mora and stating that the search is now underway.

“With Jim Mora's acceptance of the head coaching job at Colorado State, we are squarely focused on maintaining the upward trajectory of our football program. We appreciate Coach Mora's contributions to our many achievements on the gridiron, including 27 wins and bowl game eligibility in three of the last four years, along with back-to-back nine win seasons for the first time ever.”

“The accomplishments reflect the strength of our UConn brand, and a confidence that this program can continue to be a source of great pride for the citizens of our state and Husky fans everywhere. Offensive Coordinator Gordie Sammis will lead the team in the interim, and we will immediately begin a national search for our next head coach.”

Benedict also wrote another statement and he said the “nationals earch for the next head coach” will “begin immediately” following Mora's departure, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.