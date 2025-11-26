Everyone is waiting for the Lane Kiffin decision on where he will take his coaching talents. Ole Miss AD Keith Carter noted that an announcement on Kiffin's future will come after the Egg Bowl when they face Mississippi State. There are a few teams that believe they have a shot at landing Kiffin, but there is one team that has been a favorite for some time.

In the latest poll from Brett McMurphy on where Kiffin could coach next, LSU was the overwhelming favorite, as the program received 59 votes. Ole Miss had 17 votes, Florida had five, the Tennessee Titans had two, Alabama had one, and one person had no clue where he'd go.

LSU has reportedly offered Kiffin a contract that could be near $100 million and make him the highest-paid head coach. LSU hasn't sought out many other coaches, and it looks like they're locked in with Kiffin.

There are already people using their sources on Kiffin possibly coming to LSU, and one of them included Paul Finebaum, who said he heard from a friend in Washington, DC, that a few Louisiana politicians know that he's coming.

“My favorite, a really close friend of mine in Washington texted me yesterday and he said, I just got off the phone with some politicians in Louisiana and Lane is coming here. I’m like going, after all this, you would really trust a politician in Louisiana to know the inside, but maybe you would,” Finebaum said on the Matt Barrie Show.

It's not certain if you should believe what a politician says about sports, but they may actually have some real intel.

It will be interesting to see where Kiffin decides to coach, and as of now, everybody seems to have put all their chips in LSU.