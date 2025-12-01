Miami Hurricanes football has built a compelling case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff despite their 10-2 regular season record. Coach Mario Cristobal's squad has demonstrated championship-caliber performance throughout a tumultuous season marked by adversity, resilience, and signature victories that define tournament-worthy teams.

The Hurricanes possess a head-to-head win over fellow playoff contender Notre Dame, explosive offensive firepower led by All-American freshman Malachi Toney, and victories over nationally ranked competition that position them as among the most talented teams in the country deserving of a playoff opportunity.

Elite Offensive Talent and Head-to-Head Superiority Over Notre Dame

Miami's offense represents one of the most dynamic and explosive units in college football, spearheaded by freshman sensation Malachi Toney, who has shattered single-season receiving records and emerged as an All-American-caliber receiver with nine total touchdowns. Toney's 970 receiving yards have broken a decade-old Miami record previously held by Ahmmon Richards, establishing the Hurricanes as a team capable of producing transcendent offensive performances on college football's biggest stages. Quarterback Carson Beck leads an attack that ranks ninth nationally in total offensive yards and averages an impressive 8.7 yards per passing attempt, demonstrating precision downfield execution that remains among the nation's elite.​

Most importantly, Miami defeated No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 on the road in the season opener—a victory the selection committee appears reluctant to honor when evaluating both teams' playoff credentials. The Hurricanes are among only a select group of teams with multiple top-25 victories, and their head-to-head advantage over another 10-2 program should carry significant weight in playoff deliberations.

Miami about to move to 4-0 vs. ranked opponents, with head-to-head win over Notre Dame Playoff worthy pic.twitter.com/fI02r2NQee — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 29, 2025

The committee has established precedent regarding head-to-head victories determining selection disputes, making Miami's early-season demolition of the Irish a foundational argument for their inclusion over an at-large bid rival with an identical record. This is not merely a quality win—it is a signature victory that fundamentally separates Miami from other tournament bubble teams competing for limited playoff slots.​

Overcoming Adversity While Remaining Competitive Against the Elite

Miami's path to 10 wins has been unprecedented in its chaos, featuring two devastating losses to Louisville and SMU—both unranked programs where the Hurricanes were significant favorites. Yet these setbacks occurred against the backdrop of a team that started 7-0 and has demonstrated remarkable resilience by winning every subsequent game, including dominant performances over North Carolina State and Pittsburgh that showcase elite defensive execution and controlled offensive rhythm.

🔥 The Canes stay HOT. No. 12 Miami takes down No. 22 Pitt, 38–7/ Carson Beck throws 3 TDs, and Malachi Toney becomes Miami’s all-time freshman receiving yards leader. All Hurricanes in Pittsburgh. 🟠🌴@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes | #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/SBy86prvdx — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 29, 2025

Strength of schedule concerns remain legitimate, as Miami's ACC victories came against programs with a combined 18-30 record. However, the Hurricanes also squared off with Notre Dame, Florida State, and USF—all nationally competitive opponents—early in the season when projections regarding their playoff potential remained genuinely uncertain.​

The CFP committee has indicated that Miami currently sits as the highest-ranked ACC team in their rankings at No. 12, positioning the Hurricanes within striking distance of the playoff bracket. Every selection scenario presented to Miami requires winning-out down the stretch, which they have accomplished with conviction since November 1st.

A playoff-caliber team does not average 33.7 points per game while allowing 16.7 to opponents in the final stretch of the season—they execute, they dominate, and they finish games decisively. Miami deserves credit for their trajectory and demonstrated ability to compete at elite levels, particularly when their explosive playmakers have room to operate. The Hurricanes belong in the playoff conversation, and their late-season excellence combined with their head-to-head victory over Notre Dame creates an argument that cannot be responsibly ignored by the selection committee.​