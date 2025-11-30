After the Texas football program upset the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, 27-17, there were fans wondering how the result would impact The Associated Press' Top 25 rankings. While it was a brutal loss for Texas A&M at the hands of the Texas football team, it has led to major changes in the rankings.

The Longhorns would move up two spots in the rankings, going from No. 16 to 14 where whereas the Aggies took a dip down as expected, moving four spots down to seventh in the nation. With the college football landscape having changed in the last few years and teams hoping to make the extended College Football Playoffs, Saturday's game proved to be significant.

If there is a team that believes they should be in the College Football Playoff, it's the Longhorns, despite some believing they had a disappointing year. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian would say that Texas is “absolutely a playoff team” and even pointed to the win over the Aggies as some believing they had the top team in the country, according to ESPN.

Steve Sarkisian is adamant that Texas football is a CFP team

Article Continues Below

With the playoff chances of the Texas football program continuing to be a talking point in the sports world, Sarkisian would continue to make a case for it. He would even point to the Week 1 14-7 loss to the reigning champions in the Ohio State Buckeyes, as being an impressive feat when looking back.

“We went on the road to Ohio State in Week 1 and lost to them in a one-score game,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “We outgained them by nearly 200 yards, and no one else has been close to a one-score game against them. But I think more importantly, it's the message that what do we want to send to the head coaches and the athletic directors around the country? Do you want us not to schedule Ohio State? Because if we're a 10-2 team right now, this isn't a discussion. We're in the playoff. But we were willing to go up there and play that game.”

At any rate, the Longhorns finished with a 9-3 record.