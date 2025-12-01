With their 9-3 record, the Seattle Seahawks are in prime position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. While their defense has helped lead the way, the Seahawks are in line to get even more reinforcements.

Safety Julian Love has been on injured reserve since just before Seattle's Week 9 matchup. As the Seahawks prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Macdonald is staying optimistic on Love's return, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“I hope that we do, yeah,” Macdonald said of getting Love back. “Looking positive. He’s got to take it day by day.”

Article Continues Below

Injuries have held Love to just three games during the 2025 season. He has put up 18 tackles, two passes defended and a sack in that time. But the Seahawks know exactly what they have in the safety. Over his three-year career in Seattle, Love has made 250 tackles, 24 passes defended and seven interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler in his Seattle debut back in 2023.

While Love has been on the sidelines, the Seahawks haven't lost a beat defensively. They enter Week 14 ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 289.4 yards per game. Their pass defense specifically ranks 11th, allowing 200.7 yards per game.

The fact that Love has been out so long may lead Seattle to taking a more cautious approach with the safety. But at the very least, Macdonald is expecting his return to come sooner rather than later. If his 21-day practice window is opened, that could come as early as Week 14.