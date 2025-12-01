In a sudden change, the Philadelphia Eagles no longer hold the reins to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They do not control their own destiny after winning the NFC and Super Bowl last season. At 8-4, the Eagles are 3rd in the conference behind the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Philly is coming off back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Bears last Friday night. A lot has gone wrong over the last two weeks, but the Eagles have five games remaining to get back on track and compete for another Super Bowl. Up next is the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Southern California for Monday Night Football. Both teams are 8-4, looking to make a statement before the season ends.

Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni does not believe that he needs to change the play-calling ahead of this game in LA, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Nick Sirianni said they're not planning to make any changes.. The offensive line has to play better and he might get a little more involved with the offense”@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/niqowarQQO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2025

Article Continues Below

“They have said no, they are not doing that, everyone wants changes there too,” Schefter said. “I think that Nick Sirianni needs to get more involved in the offense, the offensive line has got to play better, it's a combination of factors, but Sirianni said they are not planning on doing anything like that.”

Sirianni has already responded to a potential OC change after the loss to the Bears.

The Philly offense has struggled lately, but at the same time, they have faced some very good teams. Over the last four weeks, the Eagles have taken on the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, along with the Cowboys and Bears. Those are teams that could all be in the playoffs in less than two months.

It's not going to get any easier in Week 14, taking on a Jesse Minter-led defense in Los Angeles. The Bolts are allowing only 275.3 yards per contest, which is third in the NFL, and allow only 21 points per game, 11th in the league.