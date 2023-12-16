With a plethora of options at hand, what will the Nets do ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The Brooklyn Nets have found a way to stay competitive amid the stormy sea of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Nets have a record of 13-11 and are the eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Still, Brooklyn wants to climb higher as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Could veterans like Spencer Dinwiddie or Royce O'Neal be traded? Will Donovan Mitchell come to the BK? Or will the Nets stand by their roster?

Brooklyn could ride things out with their current roster as long as things keep going well

Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the most attractive trade targets for contending teams. Yet, his play is one of the reasons the Nets have managed to get above the .500 mark. The veteran point guard averages 14.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. His presence has helped Brooklyn amid Ben Simmons' injury woes. Thus, it would make sense if the Nets kept him past the trade deadline.

If Brooklyn's success turns sour though, the longtime BK veteran could want out. It seems as though he is happy to help the team win at the moment.

There is another veteran player on Brooklyn's roster that would be eye candy for competitive teams.

Royce O'Neal is one of Brooklyn's Swiss Army Knives, and his depth has helped the team stay afloat. His numbers are not flashy, but his versatility makes a significant difference. He can guard multiple positions, stretch the floor, and facilitate when needed. If the Nets can keep winning games, he will likely keep his spot on the roster as well.

The Donovan Mitchell equation changes everything for the Nets

One key player could throw a wrench into Brooklyn's plans to ride things out with their current roster. Donovan Mitchell's long-term future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is in question. The Cavs have had a subpar start to the 23-24 season, and serious injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley could impact Cleveland's competitiveness. Analysts believe Mitchell is unlikely to sign an extension with the Cavs.

“Everyone expects and has expected Donovan Mitchell to leave the Cavs in free agency,” per Action Network's Matt Moore. “One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done.”

Brooklyn Nets Beat Reporter Erik Slater believes the Nets are a perfector suitor for Mitchell. Brooklyn boasts several draft picks from the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade in early February 2023. In addition, Mikal Bridges and Donovan Mitchell are both 27, which fits Brooklyn's timeline well. Add the Nets' host of exceptional role players and Brooklyn could be the top candidate to land Mitchell by the NBA trade deadline.

Of course, everything depends on how Brooklyn continues to perform deep into the season. The Nets did not start the year well. Yet, head coach Jacque Vaughn continues to find ways to help his team remain competitive. Brooklyn went on a hot streak during December despite the team's various injuries.

Despite the rumors Brooklyn has been involved in, they still have one of the most talented and productive players in the NBA on their side and may not need another star.

Mikal Bridges has picked up where he left off after he was originally traded to the Nets last spring. The seventh-year two-way star averages 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and one steal per game for Brooklyn. Moreover, he has been one of the most clutch players in the league. Bridges is one of the NBA's most accurate shooters in crunch time.

If Bridges continues his stellar play, then the likelihood that Brooklyn leaves its roster intact will continue to grow.

History has shown the Nets are not shy when it comes to making moves, so the NBA trade deadline could shake things up in Brooklyn. The possibility of the Nets moving Spencer Dinwiddie or trading for Donavan Mitchell is a real possibility. For now, the Nets will continue to comply with their winning formula as they look to make a deeper playoff run.