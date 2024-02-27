The Brooklyn Nets are in the Sunshine state to take on the Orlando Magic Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are coming off a game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, so they will have some tired legs. Brooklyn does lead the series 2-0 against the Magic, though. In those two games, Mikal Bridges is averaging 31.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Cam Thomas scored 20.0 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished five assists in his one game played. As a team, Brooklyn has scored 126.5 points per game against the Magic. Ben Simmons is questionable, but the rest of the lineup should be healthy.
The Magic are 32-26 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. In the two games against the Nets, Franz Wagner has averaged 20.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Paolo Banchero is right behind him with 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists against Brooklyn. Orlando is scoring 102.5 points per game against the Nets this season. Banchero sat out Sunday's game with an illness, but he could return Tuesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Magic Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +10 (-112)
Moneyline: +330
Orlando Magic: -10 (-108)
Moneyline: -420
Over: 213.5 (-110)
Under: 213.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Florida
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Brooklyn has been able to score on the Magic this season, which is not easy to do. They have scored 124 and 129 points in the two games against the Magic. Brooklyn won both those games by 20 points or more. When the Nets score 120 points or more this season, they have a record of 10-8. It is not often they score 120, but they have made it seem easy against the Magic. If Brooklyn can get to that point mark, they will cover the spread.
The Magic are not a great scoring team, and that has shown against the Nets. Brooklyn has allowed under 105 points in both games played. On the season, the Magic score just 111.5 points per game, which is fifth-lowest in the NBA. If the Nets can continue playing solid defense against a rough offensive team, they will cover the spread.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic, as mentioned, are usually a good defensive team. They have given up points to the Nets, but teams have scored over 120 points just 12 times against the Magic this season. Orlando is 1-11 in those games, but that means they are 33-15 when they allow 120 points or less this season. If the Magic can keep the Nets from scoring in this game, they will be able to cover the spread, but they need to play solid defense.
Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Nets have dominated the Magic in both games this season. However, both of those games were played in Brooklyn, and the Magic are a much worse team on the road this season. The Magic should be able to play better at home in this one. Despite that, the spread is high, and I think the Nets can keep this within single-digits. I will take the Nets to cover the 10-spoint spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Nets +10 (-112), Under 213.5 (-110)