The Brooklyn Nets continued their busy offseason, signing former Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons released Hayes after last season's trade deadline after they were unable to trade him. Hayes was also recently cut from the French Olympic team.

Hayes has largely underperformed so far in his career. His best statistical season came in 2022-23, when he averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 assist, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 28.0% from three and 37.7% from the field for the last place Pistons. While he has been an effective defender, Hayes' offensive inefficiency has made him almost unplayable at times.

What will Killian Hayes' role with the Nets be?

Hayes “will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Nets,” Charania reported. The Nets are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, there should be plenty of opportunities for minutes if Hayes is able to make the roster. At 6-5, Hayes is able to play both guard positions. The only true guards with legitimate NBA experience on the Nets roster right now are Dennis Schröder and Cam Thomas.

The Nets have also been trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has also played some point guard in Brooklyn. It is difficult to imagine Hayes not making the Nets' final roster and getting an opportunity to play significant minutes if Simmons does in fact get dealt.

Hayes has always had talent, and is already a plus-defender. If he is just able to become a more efficient offensive player, he could be able to carve out a role for himself in the NBA. The Pistons weren't exactly competitive during Hayes' time there. A change of scenery to a different, similarly low-pressure environment could be just what Hayes needs.

Entering his age-23 season, Hayes still has a lot of time to figure out his game and continue developing. This is a low risk, high reward move for the Nets. If it pays off, they got a lottery pick-level talent for almost nothing. If it doesn't, it's just another player they took a chance on during a rebuilding year. Especially with a loaded 2025 NBA draft class highlighted by incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, there's more incentive than ever to tank next season.