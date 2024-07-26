The Brooklyn Nets are reverting to a familiar rebuilding strategy after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. They're taking chances on young reclamation projects, and plenty of them. Former seventh overall pick Killian Hayes agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Nets, sources told ClutchPoints.

The deal came after the point guard worked out for Brooklyn on July 15 in Las Vegas, first reported by ClutchPoints.

Hayes, who turns 23 on Friday, struggled to make an impact during four seasons with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists on 27.7 percent shooting from three over 210 appearances. The Pistons released him in February, after which then general manager Troy Weaver pointed to the French prospect's lack of outside shooting as his downfall in Detroit.

However, at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Hayes still offers size, defense and playmaking at point guard. If he makes Brooklyn's roster, the team's player development staff will have a full season to work on his three-point stroke and overall offensive game. Hayes isn't the first former top draft pick general manager Sean Marks has taken a chance on this offseason.

Brooklyn traded for forward Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies. The 22-year-old, who Memphis selected 10th overall in the 2021 draft, offers excellent size on the wing at 6-foot-9. The Nets also signed 2021 first-round pick Keon Johnson to a two-year, standard contract after the 22-year-old played last season on a two-way.

Nets turning their focus back to player development

Like Hayes, both players boast impressive physical measurables but have struggled to develop their offensive skillsets early in their careers. Brooklyn hired first-time head coach Jordi Fernandez partly due to his impressive track record in player development. Fernandez filled out his nine-man staff with several coaches who have also excelled in that area.

Marks is no stranger to reclamation projects during his Nets tenure. Upon taking over the team, he signed Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris out of the G-League. Both players became high-level rotation pieces, eventually signing contracts worth over $18 million annually.

Dinwiddie and Harris didn't have the draft pedigree of Hayes, Williams, or Johnson when they entered the league. They were also older than all three when they joined the Nets. Dinwiddie was nearly 24 when he signed, while Harris was two months away from 25.

Marks hopes this offseason's acquisitions, which came at virtually no cost, can reap a similar reward.

The Nets now have five first-round picks from the 2020 and 2021 drafts on their roster, with Hayes, Williams and Johnson joining Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe. In addition, Brooklyn's coaching staff will continue working with 2023 draft selections Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead.

After re-signing Nic Claxton and Trendon Watford, the team has 10 players age 25 or younger entering training camp.