Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant.

The good news for the Nets is that Durant is playing at a high level and not having significant issues with his minutes. In fact, according to Basketball Reference, Durant is the first player in the NBA this season to have played at least 1,000 minutes when he showed up to play against the Washington Wizards on the road Monday night.

With his 33 minutes tonight, Kevin Durant is the first player to play at least 1000 minutes this #NBA season. He hasn’t finished a season top 10 in minutes played since 2018-19.

Durant was masterful in leading the Nets to a 112-100 win against the Wizards, as he scored a game-high 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in 33 minutes. Durant is leading the Nets this season with 30.0 points per game on an ultra-efficient 55.6 percent shooting from the field. Durant, who is averaging 36.8 minutes per outing, might see his minutes get limited eventually this season, as the Nets could look to manage his playing time to preserve his legs for the postseason.

The Nets, who improved to 17-12 after the win against Washington, next play the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Friday.