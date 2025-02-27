One of the most incredible aspects of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win is that they did it without two of the highest-paid defensive players on their roster, Bryce Huff and James Bradberry.

That's right, if you look at the average annual value of the DNP duo, you'll see that the Eagles are paying nearly $30 million per year to employ Huff and Bradberry, with Vic Fangio effectively getting zero production out of the duo in the Super Bowl for that lofty sum.

Now granted, injury did play a part in those decisions, as Huff broke his wrist, and Bradberry suffered a preseason leg injury that effectively iced out his season completely. But Huff did return from injury before the end of the Super Bowl, and Bradberry likely could have, too, if Philadelphia suffered a series of injuries at the safety position that left them desperate.

No, the Eagles didn't play Huff or Bradberry because they simply aren't parts of the team's future due to depth and schematic questions at the position, with their future in the City of Brotherly Love unlikely, to say the least.

Will the Eagles have to do some work to get free of the duo? Yes, yes they will, as both players are under contract in 2025, and Huff could be in 2026, too, but goodness, could you imagine having nearly $30 million in cap space to play with? Goodness, the Eagles would have enough money to not only re-sign Zack Baun but potentially add a difference maker at defensive end, too, the sort of player they expected when they gave Huff over $50 million to drive down I-95.

Hmm… is there a player who sits in that cap range and produces at an All-Pro level? Someone who could potentially be had via trade, which would save compensatory picks should the Eagles lose multiple high-profile players?

Enter Myles Garrett, the best defensive player in the NFL who could very well call Philadelphia home for the remainder of his NFL prime.

While the idea of landing Garrett in Philadelphia feels very Madden, there is some momentum pointing in that direction, as Howie Roseman has never been afraid to take a big swing if it brings back a legitimate difference-maker in the process.

Jeremy Fowler thinks Eagles will call about Myles Garrett

Discussing Myles Garrett's potential market heading into the 2025 NFL season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on Get Up that he would not be surprised if he saw the Eagles swoop in to take a shot at landing the Texas A&M product, as seeing the All-Pro land in the division is not something the “GOAT” GM Howie Roseman would accept.

“So way early, I'm connecting some dots here, admittedly, but this is the kind of conversation that some people in the league have had that the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the most aggressive, if not the most aggressive, teams on the trade market, will be looking for a pass rusher,” Fowler explained.

“Josh Sweat, the Super Bowl likely or close to MVP could be out, the expectation is that he will sign elsewhere. So they're going to have a need there. Myles Garrett, they would not want to see him go to the Washington Commanders, for example. If that was to gain traction, Howie Roseman would likely step in, try to make a deal that is too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse. Keep in mind here, the Browns are a hard no, they are still telling teams they have no interest in trading Myles Garrett. If he were to become available, several teams will be in there, the Philadelphia Eagles will be one of them.”

Now, as Fowler pointed out, his opinion is only that, as he hasn't directly heard that the Eagles are interested, but if his intel points in that direction, who knows, maybe Philadelphia would put in a call to Andrew Berry to see if he's willing to make a deal.

Seth Joyner believes the Eagles should go all-in on Garrett

While Fowler isn't sure if the Eagles will go all-in on Garrett, one franchise legend who believes they should be heavily in the conversation is Seth Joyner, the linebacker-turned-local media member who is a big fan of defensive football. If the Browns are willing to play ball and don't demand multiple first-round picks in a move, Joyner believes the Eagles should make the move, as he's simply too good to land elsewhere.

“Myles Garrett! My take, if Sweat walks, go get Garrett with limitations! This yrs 1st, next year's 2nd or 3rd, and Bryce Huff should do it! The Birds are in a Super Bowl window for the next 2-3 years!” Joyner declared. “The dominance of the OLine & DLine are the foundation of this team! Garrett would be a massive upgrade making this defense beyond elite! Garrett turns 30 this year, watch last years play and show me signs of slowing down! Today's 30 is not yesterday's 30. Players play 65-70% of plays! If you're a Birds fan and wanna see more parades in the short term? This trade IMO is an absolute no brainer!! Go Birds.”

Is the package Joyner is proposing realistic? Eh, probably not, as Huff is, at best, a neutral asset, while a first-round pick plus a second-round pick would likely get bested rather quickly by a team that also wants Garrett. Still, the idea holds: while the Eagles shouldn't go all Draft Day on the Browns – ironic, right? – and get Garrett no matter what, if the price is deemed worth it, Roseman and company shouldn't be afraid to make a deal.

Garrett would cement the Eagles' current contention window

On paper, the Eagles are pretty well set up for the future on the defensive line. Sure, losing stalwarts like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams will be hard, but they have a certified tone-setter in Jalen Carter, who appears destined for a Fletcher Cox-level contract, a young star in Nolan Smith, and interesting prospects like Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, and Thomas Booker IV who could all play bigger roles for the team this fall.

Add in a few more quality players in the 2025 NFL Draft, like a new edge rusher and defensive tackle on Days 1 and 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft – though not necessarily in that order – and the Eagles could be set for the foreseeable future.

What the Eagles do not have, however, is a player like Garrett who can take over one side of the line and either create the perfect 1-2 punch with Carter or pair up on the side side of the field to absolutely collapse that side.

At 30, Garrett likely won't be playing in the NFL forever. He's currently signed to a five-year, $125 million contract that expires in 2026 and will likely require at least a multiple-year extension to go with any trade to a new team. Is Garrett on a, say, $120 million over four years extension risky? Potentially so, as there's no guarantee he'll still be dominating midway through his 30s to the same degree he is now, but do the Eagles really care? Is trading for a player who could be an absolute force for the next three, four, or even five years worth saying goodbye to multiple premium draft picks who could be on the team for the next decade?

Considering the Eagles got nothing out of $30 million in 2024, who knows, maybe cementing their contending future is worth the risk associated with such a lofty trade.