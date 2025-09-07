The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets 34-32 on Sunday to win Aaron Rodgers' first game as the quarterback. They were down in the fourth quarter before a dreadful special teams fumble cost New York a possession. Rodgers took advantage, throwing his fourth touchdown of the game to take the lead. But the Steelers needed another score, and kicker Chris Boswell came through with a 60-yard field goal to win it.

The Jets had stopped the Steelers' offense on 3rd and 11, forcing the field goal try with 1:08 to play. Continuing an excellent career with Pittsburgh, Boswell ripped the 60-yarder through the uprights, with room to spare. The Jets had another offensive possession, but were not able to score for the win.

Boswell has made a career out of long field goals. He led the league with 41 made field goals last year and has now hit a field goal of at least 55 yards in each of the last six seasons. As defenses begin to adjust to a new-look Rodgers and Steelers, Boswell's range will be key. He was the first-team All-Pro kicker last season and has had the most impactful kick of the season so far in Week 1.

The Steelers opened the Aaron Rodgers era with a dominant offensive game. They used their elite kicker to secure the final points needed for the win, breeding a lot of optimism in the Steel City. The Jets' defense struggled in the first game under Aaron Glenn, but that could be because the Arthur Smith-Aaron Rodgers pairing worked to perfection.

Next up for the Steelers, they host the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener at Acrisure Stadium. Rodgers looks to continue his hot start in front of his new home fans next Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Meanwhile, the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East battle.