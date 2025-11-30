Mike Tomlin did more than calm nerves on Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach confirmed that Aaron Rodgers would start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, noting the veteran quarterback practiced fully, carried no game designation, and was, in Tomlin’s words, “all systems go” after missing last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a wrist injury. At 6-5 in a tightening AFC race, Pittsburgh is betting its push squarely on its 41-year-old star.

That decision looks even more staggering in light of new details on Rodgers’ condition. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is set to take the field despite multiple fractures in his left wrist.

Tests revealed at least three broken bones, including one more serious break that typically requires significant impact to occur. The only saving grace is that none of the fractures are displaced, which has allowed doctors to clear him. Meanwhile, Rodgers, unsurprisingly, has waved off any concerns about pain.

Inside the building, his choice to play has only hardened the respect already present in the locker room. Teammates viewed him as a tone-setter the moment he arrived; now they see a quarterback willing to take snaps, handle exchanges, and absorb hits with a damaged non-throwing wrist simply because the team needs him. Coaches believe the brace and extra padding can manage the risk as long as he protects himself on sacks and avoids using that hand to break falls.

Complicating matters further, Pittsburgh will be down a critical piece of its protection unit. Starting left tackle Broderick Jones was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered against Chicago, sidelining him for at least four games and forcing veteran Calvin Anderson into a bigger role. Losing a blindside anchor is tough in any week; losing one on the eve of facing Buffalo while your quarterback plays through multiple fractures makes the assignment even steeper.

So Sunday becomes a test of toughness and calculation all at once. Rodgers is in, the margin for error is thin, and the Steelers will find out whether their quarterback’s willingness to play through pain can carry them or magnify the risks they have chosen to accept.