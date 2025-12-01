The Pittsburgh Steelers brought Aaron Rodgers back to chase a playoff run. Instead, Sunday turned into a public call-out. After a 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills that dropped Pittsburgh to 6-6, Rodgers did not hide his frustration with his receivers.

Asked how he and his pass catchers can get on the same page, Rodgers told reporters, “When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up. When I check to a route, they run the right route,” per Steelers beat reporter Brian Batko.

On the field, the issues were obvious. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding a rushing score, and James Cook III gashed Pittsburgh for 144 rushing yards as Buffalo piled up 249 on the ground. Rodgers finished 10-of-21 for 117 yards with a lost fumble, and the Steelers managed just 58 rushing yards as an offense.

Article Continues Below

The turning point came on the first snap of the second half. Joey Bosa blasted Rodgers from behind, knocking the ball loose, and Christian Benford scooped it and scored. The Bills, who trailed 7-3 at halftime, used that play to start a 23-0 avalanche that buried Pittsburgh’s offense and silenced Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers also made a point to stand behind head coach Mike Tomlin afterward, reiterating that he believes in Tomlin and refuses to give up on the season, even as outside noise grows louder.

Rodgers is giving it his all to play for the team, even with a possible career-ending injury, he's still putting his body on the line for the Steelers, and he just wants the same from his teammates.