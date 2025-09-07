The Pittsburgh Steelers visited the New York Jets in Week 1 in a reunion for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback played two seasons in the Meadowlands before landing with Mike Tomlin's squad this year. In his revenge matchup, he diced up his former team, unlike Pittsburgh fans have seen in five years. Rodgers threw four touchdowns, the first Steelers quarterback to do so since 2020.

“Steelers haven't had a QB throw 4 TD passes in a game since November 15th, 2020. That's a span of 76 games and six different starting QBs. Til Aaron Rodgers showed up,” Chris Admanski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Rodgers also made some personal history, as he has now notched four passing touchdowns in consecutive games. He sliced up the Miami Dolphins' defense to end his Jets career, and now started his Steelers run with four more. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, this is the first streak of four TDs for Rodgers since 2020.

Aaron Rodgers has recorded consecutive 4+ passing touchdown games for the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/uteCEXLLBn — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 7, 2025

Rodgers threw his third touchdown to running back Jaylen Warren at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That cut the Jets' lead to 26-24. Xavier Gipson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Steelers an automatic red-zone possession. Two plays later, touchdown number four landed in Calvin Austin's hands.

Aaron Rodgers throws his 4th TD to give Pittsburgh the lead! PITvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3bU0DRNvjN — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

The Steelers have been dicing up the Jets' defense, with over 200 yards passing and another 50 on the ground. Under Robert Saleh, the defense was the strong suit in New Jersey. But a tough start to the season begins the Aaron Glenn era in the Meadowlands.

The Steelers paired former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with the four-time MVP for the 2025 season. Even though there were doubts about their conflicting styles, Rodgers has succeeded. But with the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, he is looking for a fifth touchdown and a win in his Pittsburgh debut.