There are always surprises in Week 1 of a new NFL season. The New York Jets are looking like one of those surprises at halftime. New York leads Pittsburgh 19-17 in one of the bigger surprises of Week 1 so far. The Jets also just pulled off a feat that they haven't accomplished since the 2016 season.

New York scored on its first four offensive possessions against Pittsburgh, with two touchdowns and two field goals.

The Jets have not scored on the first four drives of a game since Week 2 against the Bills all the way back in 2016, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Dubow also added that the Jets have not scored on the first three or more drives of a season in at least the last 50 years.

New York scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass between Fields and Garrett Wilson. They also added a rushing touchdown from Braelon Allen.

Fields finished the first half 8-of-9 for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed six rushes for 30 yards, displaying his dynamic scrambling ability.

Article Continues Below

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract during NFL free agency this spring. He was brought in to replace Aaron Rodgers and is already making Jets fans forget his name.

But Fields did not outperform Rodgers in the first half. The veteran quarterback had 159 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

But the Jets are in the lead at halftime.

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn deserves a lot of credit for getting the Jets ready to play in Week 1.

If the Jets can take care of business in the second half, it could be a sign of a bright future. Especially with Justin Fields already thriving under center.