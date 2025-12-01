The Buffalo Bills steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. They rewrote the visitors’ rushing record book in their stadium and left T.J. Watt staring into space.

Buffalo hammered out 249 rushing yards in a 26-7 win at Acrisure Stadium, a number the team proudly blasted on social media. The Bills noted they topped 240 rushing yards, the most by any opponent in Pittsburgh since 1975, when Buffalo ran for 310 yards on Sept. 28, 1975.

This was not some empty, late-game stat-padding. The Bills lined up, told the Steelers what was coming, and did it anyway. Running back James Cook III carried 32 times for 144 yards, his seventh 100-yard game of the season, while Ray Davis added 62 yards on nine rushes. Quarterback Josh Allen chipped in 38 rushing yards and his record-breaking 76th career rushing touchdown by a quarterback.

By the end, Buffalo had 51 rushing attempts, chewed nearly 42 minutes of possession, and posted 16 rushing first downs. ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor noted that those 16 rushing first downs are the most the Steelers have allowed this century.

T.J. Watt could only shake his head, trying to explain how it happened. “ I mean, I’ve never seen a team run the same play as much as they ran it tonight and have as much success as they had. I’m out of words for it.”

For a defense that prides itself on physicality and carries the highest price tag in the league, getting bullied by backup tackles and a run-heavy script hits differently. The Bills’ 249 rushing yards marked not only an Acrisure Stadium record for a visiting team, but also the most rushing yards the Steelers have allowed at home in 50 years.

Buffalo walked out 8-4 and feeling like it found its edge again. Pittsburgh fell to 6-6 and woke up to a harsh reality.